Watch: Kanye West Drops “Wash Us In The Blood” Video ft. Travis Scott

MAGA Yeezy back on his music wave.

WH coverage

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

It just might be Yeezy week. Kanye West just dropped a new video for “Wash Us In The Blood” featuring his buddy Travis Scott.

The song was mixed by Dr. Dre and is from West’s forthcoming new album, reportedly titled God’s Country, for now.

The clip includes footage from protests, memes, video games and other Internet flotsam and jetsam. Imagine making it into a Yeezy video because you got knocked the f*ck out on camera, though?

The third verse from Yeezy will get the people talking. “They wanna edit the interviews, they wanna take it to interludes, cut a whole sentence to interlude, you know that it’s fake if it’s in the news,” spits West, who still very much Team Trump.

Late last week, West announced he has linked up with Gap for a 10-year partnership to sell his Yeezy gear. Not bad for a guy who once used to work at the Gap.

Anyway, peep the Arthur Jafa-directed visual for “Wash Us In The Blood” below. Let us know what you think in the comments.

