Zoe Kravitz Will Play Catwoman In ‘The Batman’

The role of Catwoman in the upcoming Matt Reeve’s directed film, The Batman, has been filled. No, it’s not Rihanna who will be cracking the whip, but instead, Zoe Kravitz and Twitter are excited about the casting.

When it comes to casting roles for these comic book films, fans can be very particular about who will play their favorite heroes and villains. Variety broke the news today (Oct. 14) that Kravitz will be rocking the catsuit, taking on the role of Batman’s off and on love interest and thief, Selina Kyle.

Per Variety:

Big Little Lies” star Zoe Kravitz has been tapped to play Catwoman, the antiheroine and sometime love interest of the Caped Crusader, in Matt Reeves’ upcoming “The Batman.”

Kravitz will star opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer. No official start date has been set, although insiders tell Variety that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020. “The Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

When it was first revealed the Catwoman was going to be in the film, many fans lobbied for Rihanna or Nicki Minaj to play the iconic antiheroine in the forthcoming movie. The idea of Rihanna walking around in a catsuit driving Batman and us viewers crazy is not a bad one. We also are excited they don’t have the final say on casting.

Film makers are eyeing Rihanna & Nicki Minaj for the Role of Catwoman in an upcoming Batman movie 👀 Who should get the role? pic.twitter.com/CNrRoiH6ND — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 10, 2019

Kravitz taking on the role of Catwoman is being well received, unlike when it was announced that Pattinson would be next to rock the cape and cowl. Besides, it won’t be her first time either, she lent her voice to the character in 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie.

The Batman just got more interesting if you ask us, you can hit the gallery below to see all the reactions to Zoe Kravitz’s casting as Catwoman.

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images / Getty

Zoe Kravitz Will Play Catwoman In ‘The Batman’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com