Wiz Khalifa Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of ‘Kush & OJ’ Mixtape

Wiz Khalifa made a successful transition from a promising upstart in the blog and mixtape era to becoming a household name and unexpected crossover star. Today marks the 10th anniversary of his celebrated Kush & Orange Juice (stylized as Kush & OJ) mixtape and he’s partnered with some old friends to repackage the release from the digital realm into the form of vinyl.

Just ahead of his double-platinum major-label debut album Rolling Papers, Kush & OJ established Khalifa as a leader of his era’s burgeoning youth movement. The Taylor Gang honcho brought all of his formidable talent and penchant for melody together for the mixtape, which many fans have praised since its release.

Partnering with Rostrum Records, Khalifa will re-release Kush & OJ on wax which fans can pre-order, marking a first for the stoner classic. Across the album, the Pittsburgh spitter shows off his chemistry with fellow Pittsburgh native Sledgren, Cardo, and Big K.R.I.T., who appears on the track “Glass House” alongside Khalifa’s frequent collaborator and fellow weed enthusiast Curren$y.

“Glass House is a crowd favorite. We created a moment with that record, know what I’m saying? 2010, SXSW. It happened so organically and then wiz reached out like, ‘Yo I wanna put this on Kush & Orange Juice,’ and that was my first introduction to a lot of his fan base,” K.R.I.T. says in a press statement. “Its been crazy since then — between going on tour and performing it every time we hit the stage together. That’s what timeless music is all about. Because now, it’s 2020, the 10 year anniversary and that record still goes up you feel me?”

Cardo adds, “The sound of the project presented something refreshing to the music world and Wizzle Man being who he is made everyone look unique in their own way, from me, to Sledgren, to Juliano. The project showed the world some fly sh*t and had the whole world up in smoke literally. It was such an honor to be a part of this timeless project, what a time this was for all of us. Happy 10 year anniversary Kush & OJ.”

To pre-order the Kush & OJ vinyl, click here. Keep scrolling to see reactions to the release’s anniversary.

—

Photo: Getty

