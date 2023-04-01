Willie McGinest Reportedly Fired By NFL Network After Restaurant Beatdown, Twitter Not Surprised

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Willie McGinest‘s time at the NFL network has reportedly ended.

The NFL great is parting ways with the network because he’s facing eight years in prison after being charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury. According to TMZ, McGinest’s arraignment is set for April.

The charges stem from an attack at a West Hollywood restaurant in December 2022. The surveillance video shows McGinest and several friends walking into the establishment and approaching a man seated in a booth.

McGinest leans over and says something to the seated man, and the man turns his head and appears to attempt to stand up before McGinest punches him in the face. Then at least three people from McGinest’s group begin to pile on and hit the man with repeated body shots. At one point, MCGinest can allegedly be seen grabbing a bottle and hitting a man in the head.

After about a minute, the chaos dies down, with McGinest and his friends leaving the view of the camera. Finally, 10 days after the beatdown, McGinest turned himself in.

Regretful of his actions, the 51-year-old apologized on social media, saying this doesn’t represent who he is as a person.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility,” reads the statement. “To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those that I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred.

Since the attack, McGinest has been suspended from the Network as they sorted out the best way to move forward but did admit that the video footage was “disturbing.”

