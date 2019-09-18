CLOSE
whitney houston
HomeEntertainment News

Whitney Houston’s Estate Announced A Hologram Tour And Nobody Is Here For It

Posted September 18, 2019

Array

Source: WENN / WENN


In a planned event that nobody asked for, the estate of Whitney Houston announced plans of a hologram tour featuring the image of the late singer. With immediacy, fans of the late singer blasted the tour with ferocity via Twitter.

By way of the singer’s official Instagram page, the hologram world tour, in conjunction with Base Holograms, was announced with tickets going on sale this week. On the post, fans felt that Houston getting the hologram treatment would be a stain to her legacy and swiftly criticized the move.

Despite the uproar over the tour, tickets for the tour are set to be up for sale this coming Friday (September 20) despite the protests of many.

On Twitter, the reaction to the tour has been robust and we’ve collected some of the response from the social media network below.

Photo: WENN

Whitney Houston’s Estate Announced A Hologram Tour And Nobody Is Here For It was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Had The Perfect Response To Tekashi…
 49 mins ago
09.19.19
Kanye West
Kanye West Tops Forbes List As The Highest…
 4 hours ago
09.19.19
11 items
Tekashi 6ix9ine Outs “Retired Rapper” Jim Jones As…
 6 hours ago
09.19.19
8 items
See Photos From Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby…
 6 hours ago
09.19.19
9 items
Mixed-Ish: “White” Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Technically…
 6 hours ago
09.19.19
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Under Fire For…
 7 hours ago
09.19.19
Tamar Braxton Now Suggests Loni Love Sent Letters…
 8 hours ago
09.19.19
10 items
Auntie! Mary J. Blige Claims It’s A Bad…
 21 hours ago
09.19.19
Lizzo Apologizes After Accusing Postmates Driver Of Stealing…
 24 hours ago
09.19.19
Big Boi Calls “Lies” To Andre 3000 Working…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
Watch The Trailer To Netflix’s New Michael B.…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
20 items
Tekashi 6ix9ine Dropped Dime On His Entire Crew,…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
Yung Miami Slays Her Maternity Photos
 1 day ago
09.18.19
10 items
Whitney Houston’s Estate Announced A Hologram Tour And…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
2005 TCA - Turner
‘The Boondocks’ To Return On HBO Max
 1 day ago
09.18.19
7 Movie Remakes That Worked — And Some…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close