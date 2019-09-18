In a planned event that nobody asked for, the estate of Whitney Houston announced plans of a hologram tour featuring the image of the late singer. With immediacy, fans of the late singer blasted the tour with ferocity via Twitter.

By way of the singer’s official Instagram page, the hologram world tour, in conjunction with Base Holograms, was announced with tickets going on sale this week. On the post, fans felt that Houston getting the hologram treatment would be a stain to her legacy and swiftly criticized the move.

Despite the uproar over the tour, tickets for the tour are set to be up for sale this coming Friday (September 20) despite the protests of many.

On Twitter, the reaction to the tour has been robust and we’ve collected some of the response from the social media network below.

—

Photo: WENN

Whitney Houston’s Estate Announced A Hologram Tour And Nobody Is Here For It was originally published on hiphopwired.com