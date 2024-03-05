Birthdays

REMEMBERING

Teena Marie (1956-2010)

Earl Woods (Father of Tiger 1932-2006)

Andy Gibb (Gibb brothers youngest who died at 30 1958-1988)

‘What You Need To Know:’ Supreme Court Rules on Trump and More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Historic Supreme Court Ruling; Historic Super Tuesday Elections Source:Getty Historic Supreme Court Ruling; Historic Super Tuesday Elections What You Need to Know: The day before Super Tuesday elections, when voters from over a dozen states and an American territory will cast ballots in primary elections, the U.S. Supreme Court released its ruling that Donald Trump will remain on ballots across the country. In its unanimous decision, the high court determined that states cannot remove Donald Trump from their ballots as a result of his actions during the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In their decision, the justices referenced the 14th Amendment: “Because the Constitution makes Congress, rather than the states, responsible for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates, we reverse.”

2. Memphis Mayor Breaks Bread With Gang Leaders to Stop Crime Source:Getty Memphis Mayor Breaks Bread With Gang Leaders to Stop Crime WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: In a bid to address the alarming surge in violent crime, particularly homicides, Memphis Mayor Paul Young has embarked on an unconventional approach by engaging with high-ranking gang leaders in the city. The move comes as Memphis grapples with a staggering increase in violent incidents, including a record-breaking 398 homicides last year, a stark contrast from the 190 reported five years ago.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the Justice Department recently highlighted that violent crime in Memphis has hit a 17-year high. In response, Mayor Young, who assumed office in January with a pledge to prioritize public safety, took a bold step by initiating discussions with key gang figures, aiming to secure a 7-day ceasefire agreement.

3. What Black Women Should Know About Aggressive Breast Cancer Source:Getty What Black Women Should Know About Aggressive Breast Cancer What You Need to Know: Black women are no strangers to developing aggressive breast cancer—both inflammatory and triple-negative. These cancers are harder to treat and impact our survival rates. Read more about the types of aggressive cancers out there, how they impact black women, and new treatment developments. A new study from Duke University School of Medicine, published last fall, delved into why younger Black women are disproportionately impacted by triple-negative breast cancer. Their findings point to one possible factor involving a molecular distinction in African American women under 50.

4. Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Officer Who Fatally Shot a Recently Exonerated Black Man Source:Getty Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Officer Who Fatally Shot a Recently Exonerated Black Man WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: In October 2023, the “What You Need To Know” newsletter covered the story of 53-year-old Leonard Cure who was fatally shot by a Camden County, GA police officer on October 16. Cure was released from a Florida prison in 2020, after over 16 years, for a wrongful conviction. Camera footage of the traffic stop showed how Camden County sheriff’s Staff Sergeant Buck Aldridge yelled, immediately drew his gun, and threatened to tase Cure instead of issuing a citation. Aldridge tased Cure, who fought back after this and was fatally shot by Aldridge at point-blank range. Cure’s family filed a federal lawsuit on February 27 seeking over $16 million in damages, arguing that Aldridge used excessive force and his history of violence was ignored by the sheriff who employed him. The lawsuit names Aldridge and Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor as defendants, saying they violated Cure’s constitutional rights, and accuses Aldridge of excessive force because he used a taser before Cure started fighting back.