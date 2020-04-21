CLOSE
bow wow , romeo , verzuz
No Bow Wow Slander Tolerated As Twitter Debates Hypothetical Verzuz Battle With Romeo Miller

Posted April 21, 2020

Bow Wow & Romeo

Source: Getty / Getty


The Verzuz phenomenon has not only reignited a love for black music’s most cherished records, but Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s musical duel has oddly enough reignited the beef between Bow Wow & Romeo fans.

“I’m not gone hold u.. I want an innocent battle, hit for hit between @smoss & @RomeoMiller,” tweeted Twitter user, PrettyNay21. Apparently, all it took was for that one tweet to break the camel’s back on Bow Wow slander.

Like 50 Cent and Ja Rule, it’s clear who would emerge as the winner of this battle. Still, in true Black Twitter form, the reactions are laying the framework for what could be the end result. Check out some of the funniest ones below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Photos
Close