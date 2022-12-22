The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Things are getting spicy between actress/TV host Vivica A. Fox and rapper turned podcaster Joe Budden, and of course Twitter is here for all the shenanigans.

It all got started when Budden explained on The Joe Budden Podcast about how he doesn’t like Megan Thee Stallion. “I don’t like that girl”, he said. “Personally, I’ve seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have longstanding relationship with here in this industry. So I’m biased. You can’t just treat my friends, and people I fuck with, and people I’ve seen in this game for 15 years a certain way.”

Joe Budden has since apologized for the way he came at Meg’s mental health, but Vivica wasn’t having it. On an episode of Cocktails With Queens, she said, “Joe Budden if you don’t button it up and sit your bitch ass down hating on that girl. You all mad ’cause girls is ruling rap. It’s just driving you all crazy that the sistas is just ruling over and taking numbers and can tell you about yourselves, look sexy with it, it’s a new day.”

Wild, right? Buckle up. There’s more.

Old Joe has since responded to Fox, again via his podcast, going on a lengthy rant that included tearing down Fox’s recent acting gigs.

“Long fall from grace,” he says directed at Fox. “You bitches don’t know how to usefully use your pussy broth is the problem. So now, be very careful with how you continue to speak about me because I got right here Vivica Fox movies. Vivica Fox, shut the fuck up before I book you for a movie. You don’t cost but $5 to get it done. I will book that entire Fox old hoes show for $75.99. You bitches better leave me alone.”

Well, damn!

Who’s side are you on? Keep scrolling to see our favorite reactions from Twitter – before Elon Musk runs that platform into the ground! I digress.

Twitter is Perplexed Over This Vivica Fox and Joe Budden Beef was originally published on wzakcleveland.com