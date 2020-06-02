CLOSE
Twitter Hilariously Remixes “100” Phrase To “2 Virgils” After Virgil Abloh’s $50 Donation Apology

Posted June 2, 2020

Virgil Abloh leaving the Avenue restaurant in Paris

Source: WENN.com / WENN


Virgil Abloh probably hates everyone on social media at the moment after he found himself a trending topic for proudly donating $50 to a bail fund for protestors. Abloh clarified his reason for the low amount considering the prices of his high-end Off-White apparel, and a new trending topic remixing the phrase “Keep It 100” to “2 Virgils” is taking hold on Twitter.

Abloh came under fire for both the donation amount that he posted via his Instagram Stories feed, and also for shouting down looters who ransacked streetwear stores in downtown Los Angeles and other cities. His stance contrasted somewhat with some of the shop owners who rightly understood their frustrations and sided with protestors despite the hit to their inventory and bottom line.

The designer apologized for seemingly not standing with the recent protests that cropped up due to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery among countless other Black lives lost to police. Abloh shared that he stands with everyone during this time and explained that his $50 donation was part of “a social media chain of friends who were matching $50 donations.”

Abloh claims he’s giving over $20,000 to support the cause and says he intends to give more. However, according to the court of Twitter, it was a case of too little too late and the slander has been ongoing since and has now morphed into the “2 Virgils” trend.

Joe Budden made light of Abloh’s woes and digs he’s been taking from the public, and he also shared an image of Abloh’s face on a $50 dollar bill via his Instagram Stories feed which has since become part of the barrage of slander that Abloh’s dealing with Tuesday morning.

We’ve got the best reactions to the “2 Virgils” phrase below.

Photo:

Twitter Hilariously Remixes “100” Phrase To “2 Virgils” After Virgil Abloh’s $50 Donation Apology  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
Close