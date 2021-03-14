trey songz
Trey Songz Seen Spitting In The Mouths of 2 Women Disgusts Social Media

Posted March 14, 2021

Trey Songz's Special Valentine's Day Concert

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Trey Songz really should know better. There goes the crooner spitting in the mouths of two women, and Twitter has opinions, and plenty of disgust.

Maybe it’s deep fake, but there goes Twitter doing the aforementioned deed on video.

We don’t know the specifics, but do we really want to? Is the Rona still not outside? Apparently it was from a video set of a visual we will have no desire of watching when it does drop (Selena Gomez’s “Dámelo To’,” allegedly,)

The irony here is that Trigga himself caught the Coronavirus back in October of last year. He even gave lip service to not being like then President Trump and taking the pandemic seriously. But then there was Trigga performing at a super spreader concert in Ohio just two months later. This guy.

Peep the reactions in the gallery.

 

Trey Songz Seen Spitting In The Mouths of 2 Women Disgusts Social Media  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

