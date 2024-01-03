97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Top Ten Rappers with “Lil” in Their Name!

Have you ever noticed how so many artists go by the name “Lil”?

From the OG Lil Wayne to party-starter Lil Jon and even the 19 weeks at Number 1, 18x Platinum Lil Nas X – the list goes on.

It’s like a catchy nickname that never seems to leave the music scene.

Have you ever wondered why so many artists are hopping on the “Lil” bandwagon?

Join me as we explore the top ten rappers with “Lil” in their name and how they got this name and trend!

Top Ten Rappers with “Lil” in Their Name! was originally published on hot1009.com