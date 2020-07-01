CLOSE
Missy Elliott
HomeEntertainment News

Top 9 Iconic Missy Videos Of All Time [WATCH]

Posted 23 hours ago

 

SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 6

Source: Gary Miller / Getty


The rap icon,  Missy Elliot is known for transforming the music video game since jumping in the industry in 1997.  From the dramatics, the special effects, and the costuming, Missy’s art is far from “normal”.  Since her first solo album “Supa Dupa Fly”, her creativity is embedded not only in her iconic videos but in producing and writing some of the greatest hits.

Being the first woman to win the Micheal Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, it’s important that we give Missy all of her flowers.  She changed the way artists show their music in videos forever. To celebrate her birthday, we honor her by sharing the most memorable Missy Elliott videos of all time.  

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Top 9 Iconic Missy Videos Of All Time [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)

2. Lose Control

3. Work It

4. Get Your Freak On

5. One Minute Man

6. Gossip Folks

7. I’m Really Hot

8. Hot Boyz

9. Sock It To Me

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Phaedra Parks Responds To Returning To #RHOA Rumors
 6 hours ago
07.02.20
9 items
Top 9 Iconic Missy Videos Of All Time…
 23 hours ago
07.02.20
Mahershala Ali Lands “Dream Role”, To Play Legendary…
 1 day ago
07.01.20
Richelieu Dennis Steps Down As CEO of ESSENCE…
 1 day ago
07.01.20
19 items
Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
H-Town: Bomani Jones Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With…
 1 day ago
07.01.20
2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet
August Alsina Claims Will Smith “Gave Me His…
 1 day ago
07.01.20
15 items
Order In The Court: Khia Drags Lil Wayne…
 2 days ago
07.01.20
Walmart Stops Selling “All Lives Matter” Merchandise
 2 days ago
06.30.20
Brooklyn Nets Baller DeAndre Jordan Test Positive For…
 2 days ago
06.30.20
Mary J. Blige Is Releasing Her Own Wine…
 2 days ago
06.30.20
NBA Will Paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Courts…
 2 days ago
06.30.20
Virgil Abloh’s Controversial Pop Smoke Cover Scrapped, 50…
 2 days ago
06.30.20
Watch: Kanye West Drops “Wash Us In The…
 2 days ago
06.30.20
White Hotel Karen Calls Cops On Black Woman…
 2 days ago
06.30.20
20 items
Jadakiss Easily Dispatches Fabolous During #VERZUZ Battle, Gets…
 3 days ago
06.30.20
Photos
Close