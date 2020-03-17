CLOSE
new england patriots , tom brady
Home

Tom Brady Is Leaving The New England Patriots

Posted 5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v New Enlgand Patriots

Source: Timothy Bouwer/ISI Photos / Getty


Tom Brady is out. The eventual Hall of Fame quarterback took to Twitter to announce that he’ll be leaving the New England Patriots.

The 6-time Super Bowl champion isn’t done with the game, though. Brady actually posted two statements, one aimed at the only organization that he’s ever suited up for since being drafted in 2000, and another for the fans.

“To all my teammates, coaches. executives and staff, Coach Bellichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization, I want to say thank for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values,” said Brady in the first message. “I am grateful for all you have taught me – I have learned from everyone.”

The Deflate-gate slander is going to be potent thanks to that “great values” line.

As for the fans. Brady added, “I wanted to say thank you to all the incredible fans and Patriots supporters. MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.”

Check out reactions below.

This story is developing.

Tom Brady Is Leaving The New England Patriots  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Latest
Kenneth Petty Asks Judge For Internet Access After…
 20 hours ago
03.16.20
Nike Closing All U.S. Stores Because Of Coronavirus
 2 days ago
03.15.20
10 items
Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover Drops Surprise Collection…
 2 days ago
03.15.20
6 items
Megan Thee Stallion Has Her Stiletto On Our…
 4 days ago
03.14.20
2 Chainz Responds To Instagram Comment Controversy, “We…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Jay-Z Explains Decision To Work With The NFL…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Willow Smith Shaves Her Head During Performance Art…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
15 items
Jay Electronica Finally Drops That Debut Album, ‘A…
 5 days ago
03.13.20
‘Insecure’ Drops Hilarious Season 4 Trailer [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Live Nation Entertainment company logo seen displayed on a
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
New Jersey 7-Eleven Owner Arrested For Selling Homemade…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Chick-Fil-A Begins Selling Their Signature Sauces In Limited…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Cardi B Is Definitely Nervous About The Coronavirus…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Living My Best Life! Millennials Are Booking Flights…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Our Favorite #FlipTheSwitch Challenges From TikTok
 6 days ago
03.11.20
Photos
Close