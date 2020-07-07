CLOSE
50 Cent , t.i. , verzuz
HomeRadio One Exclusives

T.I. Wants All The Verzuz Smoke With 50 Cent, 50 Says He’s Out His Mind & Social Media Weighs In

Posted 3 hours ago

BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement

Source: M. Phillips / Getty

T.I. believes in his catalog. And ants 50 Cent to recognize it.

The Atlanta rapper took to social media on Monday (July 6) to not only wish 50 a happy birthday but also challenge him to a VERZUZ battle.

“I offer you a challenge sir. Pull your ass up with 20 of your records, sit across from me and get this work, man,” Tip said. “I understand if you don’t want to answer to that challenge because last time you got challenged Kanye West dusted your ass off. Guess who ain’t scared of your motherf*ckin ass, 50? Pull on up. Bring your ass on outside, 50, bring ya hit records – you and Dr. Dre and Eminem, all the gotdamn G-Unit. C’mon and see The King.”

Well, in true petty king fashion – 50 dismissed T.I.’s desire to a battle but not without plenty of fans weighing in on both sides. Check out the full back and forth below.

“Yo somebody passed TI the weed they gave smokey in Friday. LOL,” 50 said.

RELATED: 50 Cent’s Top 10 Most Petty Beefs of All Time

RELATED: T.I. To Teach ‘Business of Trap Music’ at Clark Atlanta University

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Papoose & Remy Ma Expecting Their Second Child…
 2 hours ago
07.07.20
Halle Berry Backs Out Of Transgender Role After…
 4 hours ago
07.07.20
Lizzo Claps Back At Homeowner Who Kicked Her…
 7 hours ago
07.07.20
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…
 8 hours ago
07.07.20
13 items
Kanye West Received $2 Million-Plus PPP Loan
 22 hours ago
07.06.20
Lil Wayne Confirms That ‘Tha Carter VI’ Album…
 1 day ago
07.06.20
10 items
Rona-lympics: Atlanta Club Compound Thought A Pandemic Pool…
 1 day ago
07.06.20
13 items
Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Shot Three Times In…
 1 day ago
07.06.20
Cardi B Hops On Tik Tok Trend Showing…
 1 day ago
07.06.20
7 items
Janelle Monae Wants To Dead Misogyny In Hip-Hop
 1 day ago
07.06.20
Ex G-Unit Rapper 40 Glocc Surrenders To Serve…
 2 days ago
07.05.20
13 items
Kanye West Says He’s Running For President, Common…
 3 days ago
07.05.20
4 Aurora Cops Fired For Mocking Elijah McClain’s…
 3 days ago
07.04.20
5 Ways To (Not) Celebrate The Fourth Of…
 3 days ago
07.04.20
Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder Makes First Court Appearance
Judge Orders Court Transcripts Released In Nipsey Hussle…
 4 days ago
07.03.20
Former ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Cast Member Lily…
 4 days ago
07.03.20
Photos
Close