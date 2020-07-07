T.I. Wants All The Verzuz Smoke With 50 Cent, 50 Says He’s Out His Mind & Social Media Weighs In

T.I. believes in his catalog. And ants 50 Cent to recognize it.

The Atlanta rapper took to social media on Monday (July 6) to not only wish 50 a happy birthday but also challenge him to a VERZUZ battle.

“I offer you a challenge sir. Pull your ass up with 20 of your records, sit across from me and get this work, man,” Tip said. “I understand if you don’t want to answer to that challenge because last time you got challenged Kanye West dusted your ass off. Guess who ain’t scared of your motherf*ckin ass, 50? Pull on up. Bring your ass on outside, 50, bring ya hit records – you and Dr. Dre and Eminem, all the gotdamn G-Unit. C’mon and see The King.”

T.I. wants 50 Cent to step into the #Verzuz arena. Who you got? pic.twitter.com/fg1MXvALMm — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) July 6, 2020

Well, in true petty king fashion – 50 dismissed T.I.’s desire to a battle but not without plenty of fans weighing in on both sides. Check out the full back and forth below.

“Yo somebody passed TI the weed they gave smokey in Friday. LOL,” 50 said.

yo somebody passed TI the weed they gave smokey in Friday. LOL 😆 pic.twitter.com/2eJZgbHNgV — 50cent (@50cent) July 6, 2020

