The “Which Table Are We Sitting At” Memes Are Some Of The Best On The Net [Photos]

Posted August 13, 2019

African American teenage girl eats lunch with friends in school cafeteria

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty


If you’ve been under a rock the last few weeks on Twitter, then you possibly missed a new meme trend that has taken over the social media network. For those who have witnessed the memes going around, it would be fair to say that the images and corresponding jokes have been flourishing of late.

For context, the meme ponders the age-old social anxiety-inducing question of which lunch table in a school cafeteria one would choose to sit, or even more accurate, fit in. As many of us know, your seat positioning during lunch break signifies where you are on the social rankings ladder. In the memes, entertainers and athletes make up the bulk of the structure, while some brands went super specific to the wares they hawk after hopping on the wave.

Some of the memes have certainly been clever while others have been expectedly over the top. We’ve collected a few of our faves for viewing below.

Photo: Getty

The “Which Table Are We Sitting At” Memes Are Some Of The Best On The Net [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

