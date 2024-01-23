Listen Live
The Ultimate Lovermans Playlist for Jerry Wade’s Listeners

Published on January 23, 2024

The Ultimate Loverman Playlist For Jerry Wades Listeners

Jerry Wade was known as the ‘Loverman’ throughout his 5 decade tenure as a radio personality for WTLC. His infectious spirit brightened the lives of others on a daily basis.

From calling everyone he knew a ‘superstar’, to making sure he got a selfie with you, Jerry always had a way of making you feel like you were exactly what he called you, a superstar.

Jerry took much pride in his job that he held for over three decades, playing the most soothing music to get Naptown through the night from 7p-midnight each and every weekday.

He had a born-ready radio voice, and always knew what to say, or play, at just the right time to get you through your shift, or to your destination.

Our team at WTLC put together a playlist of Jerry’s favorite songs that he LOVED to play during his shift that got us through our days.

Forever in our hearts, we love you and miss you dearly Jerry.

Check out the Ultimate Lovermans Playlist below!

1. THE ART OF NOISE- MOMENTS IN LOVE

2. DeBARGE- LOVE ME IN A SPECIAL WAY

3. SWITCH- THERE’LL NEVER BE

4. MICHAEL JACKSON- THE LADY IN MY LIFE

5. DeBARGE- TIME WILL REVEAL

6. SWITCH- I CALL YOUR NAME

7. DeBARGE- ALL THIS LOVE

8. THE ISLEY BROTHERS- CHOOSEY LOVER

9. MARVIN GAYE- DISTANT LOVER (LIVE)

10. MINT CONDITION- BREAKIN’ MY HEART (PRETTY BROWN EYES)

11. MICHAEL JACKSON- HUMAN NATURE

12. SHABBA RANKS- MR LOVERMAN

