is my latest TV obsession. The pole tricks, the athleticism and soap opera drama give me life. And by “me,” I mean me and a plethora of women who tune in every Sunday night. So much so, the series was recently green lit for season two based on how well it’s be received by fans.

“P-Valley has quickly become this summer’s newest must-see television series as critics and audiences alike are taken up by the authentic and compelling characters that make The Pynk come alive,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming. “Katori has delivered a provocative drama that looks beyond the glitz and into the hearts and minds of these fully realized and compelling characters, exploring them through a female gaze that invites the audience to take a walk in their stilettos. We know Katori has a lot of incredible stories to tell and a lot in store for these women in a second season.”

If you’re new to the P-Valley train, you’re only four episodes behind giving you plenty of time to binge and catch-up. In the meantime, there’s three Black leading ladies you should get acquainted with. While all their roles are all different in their respective ways.

Shannon Thornton stars as Mis Mississippi, whose southern girl demeanor is sweet on stage but leaves her vulnerable to an abusive lover. Brandee Evans is the seasoned stripper with the most impressive moves, but her struggle to balance teaching a youth dance team while dancing at the club conflicts. And Elarica Johnson in the newbie, whose easily adored by the crowd, but her mysterious history will eventually affect her time in P-Valley.

All of the ladies are stunning, skilled and have the most fabulous style and hair. Keep scrolling to see their best red carpet looks, below:

The Black Beauties On ‘P-Valley’ Are Hair Goals AF was originally published on hellobeautiful.com