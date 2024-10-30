Silicon Valley African Film Festival Honors Cissé, Dash, Kani
The Biggest Names In African Cinema Were Honored At THIS Silicon Valley Film Festival You Should Know About
1. Chike Nwoffiah founded SVAFF in 2009
SVAFF was launched fifteen years ago when Nwoffiah began using film as a tool in college classrooms.
“I was teaching at one of the universities here, teaching African history and I would bring short clips by African filmmakers into my classroom to help animate my curriculum and my students were just in awe of what we were seeing,” Nwoffiah recalled. “It was challenging the core of what Africa was or could be. These were short stories, and short films by the storytellers themselves from the continent and that revelation was very clear to me that I needed to take this experience and my students into the bigger Silicon Valley community and invite people to a different conversation about Africa. If only they can sit and hear the Africans and see Africa through the lenses of those Africans…”
Nwoffiah’s first Silicon Valley Film Festival was held on a Saturday for a half day, screening some 10-12 films. This year’s festival spanned four days, with filmmakers from some 38 countries showing 85 films!
2. Industry Day at YouTube
“We have the world headquarters of all these companies here and we have relationships with these companies, the people that work there are human beings like us, and so we try to use the opportunity to expose our filmmakers and get them into these spaces,” Chike Nwoffiah told GlobalGrind. “We’ve received feedback that it helps demystify these platforms for them. If you think about the lonely filmmaker in Sudan or somewhere in Brazil, the idea of YouTube is something they interact with on their computer. To be in the physical space that is actually the building and then meet, greet, and touch human beings that look like them who work in that space, does something to their minds. They get to meet senior executives that look like them, have conversations with them about their operations and all of that, and this is uniquely Silicon Valley.”
3. Celestina Aleobua met her creative partner Naira Adedeji at SVAFF
Another favorite from the weekend was Celestina Aleobua’s documentary short Tina, When Will You Marry? The film addresses the pressures women often face to get married and explores the experiences of three very different Nigerian-Canadian women.
“My creative partner Naira Adedeji and I are currently developing a TV series called Jaded which chronicles the lives of two first-gen Nigerian American women and the comical cultural and familial pressures they experience,” Aleobua told GlobalGrind. ” Tina, When Will You Marry? is a case study for one of those pressures – the pressure for Nigerian women to be married by the time they’re 30. It’s my hope with this film and the series that we can take a deep look at our cultural practices and dissect whether or not they serve us in 2024.”
For more information visit her website
4. Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine's 'Memories of Love Returned' was a crowd favorite
One of our favorites from the weekend was definitely Memories of Love Returned by Ugandan-American actor and director Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, which tied for a Best Documentary Feature win at the Festival. The film tells the story of his encounter with Ugandan photographer Kibaate Aloysius Ssalongo. After randomly stumbling upon the photographer’s studio, Mwine was met with stunning portraits of the people of Mbirizi, some dating back to the 1960’s.
5. Julie Dash is the first African-American woman to have a wide theatrical release of her feature film in the U.S
Dash’s 1991 film Daughters of the Dust tells the story of three generations of Gullah women in the Peazant family as they prepare to leave their home on St. Helena Island and migrate North at the turn of the century (the film is set in 1902).
Currently the Diana King Endowed Professor at Spelman College’s Department of Art & Visual Culture, Dash also told GlobalGrind the advice she offers her students:
“It’s about finding your own voice and standing in your truth and sharing that with the world, and a lot of my students are making films that are healing themselves, it’s about self-healing.”
6. 'SWAGGER' Actor Ozie Nzeribe received a Trailblazer Award at the Silicon Valley African Film Festival
“It feels amazing to be honored in anything, you know?” the Swagger actor told GlobalGrind. “I’m jumping for joy, but this specifically because it hits close to home because I’m proud proud Nigerian man and to accept an award on behalf of my people, where I’m from, is amazing. I’m very happy.”
7. Dr. John Kani honored for uplifting the image of Africa on a global stage
“We do our work because we believe,” Dr. John Kani told GlobalGrind about being honored by SVAFF. “We do our work because we have a mission to our communities. We know that we in Africa need to regain our dignity, we need to regain and retake our culture. There’s been so much cultural appropriation. So when that work you do, not just entertaining but informing and educating, mobilizing everybody on all causes that affect the Black man and the Black woman on this earth, and suddenly someone says, ‘By the way you’re doing good work,’ this is so gratifying. The award simply says, ‘Hold one second, we just wanna say thank you.’ And after thank you, there’s work to be done. That’s how I feel tonight that I’m being acknowledged and I’m being honored on something I do as my duty as a man, as an African.”
The Biggest Names In African Cinema Were Honored At THIS Silicon Valley Film Festival You Should Know About was originally published on globalgrind.com