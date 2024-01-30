The Baddies East reunion trailer has been released and it’s an all-out baddie brawl, as expected. While the cast brought the drama, they also brought the looks. The Baddiest East reunion style was top-notch. Baddies newbie Tesehki looked gorgeous in a sparkling silver mermaid cut gown by Glam Boxx and hair laid by celebrity hairstylist and head Bad Boy Jonathan Wright. ET, aka Scarface, looked fab showing off her pearly white new smile and recent BBL in an embellished blue velvet minidress with a plunging neckline by Adonis Fetty (who was also on Zeus Network’s Bad Boys). Head baddie Natalie Nunn served budget-friendly fashions in FashionNova.
Baddies East Reunion Style
This season of Baddies East is coming to end and with heightened anticipation surrounding the Baddies East reunion, the Baddies are sharing their reunion looks. January HB cover star NeNe Leakes tapped into her hosting bag and guided the ladies, alongside Zeus’ Janeisha John, through the evening wearing a neon green dress. She arrived to set in a sexy red look that proved she’s also embracing her Baddie era. Rollie rocked a mullet and Camila rocked a custom spray-painted jacket with Killa Cam on the back.
We recently spoke to Baddies East star Sky Days, formerly of Black Ink Crew, who opened up about her experience on the Zeus Network show. “I wish there were more cameras in the house for those intimate moments, she explained. “We still all converse with one another. Kids call me their aunt. That sh*t makes my soul smile.”
She also hinted that fans will see House B ride for each other at the reunion after facing criticism that they defend one another more during the season. “The love, as I said, has grown and is very real. You’ll see at the reunion.”
Keep scrolling for more Baddies East reunion style:
The Best ‘Baddies East’ Reunion Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Sky Days
Sky Days wore her bright smile and a statement-making red Daniels Leather full-length fur and cap to pull up to the reunion.
2. Scotty
Scotty was serving looks all season thanks to her stylist Darrien Kristopher, who put her in these metallic gold hot pants that hugged every curb.
3. Tesehki
Tesehki will no doubt be the star of the Baddies East reunion when everything is said and done, and she certainly looks like this gorgeous gown by Glamboxx.
4. Natalie Nunn
Natalie Nunn kept it cute, comfortable, and inexpensive in this Fashion Nova fit.
5. ET
Say what you want about ET, but her reunion look is top-notch. From her custom dress by Adonis to the flawless Jonathan Wright install, it’s a shame, that she said the dress was ruined during the melee.
6. Ahna Mac
Ahna’s pink asymmetrical jumpsuit, by J Lorraine Designs, was the perfect razzle dazzle to compliment her blonde tresses.
7. DJ Sky
DJ Sky, who is but isn’t on the cast (Lol), really did her big one in a purple Bape look and her Yeezys. Her tussled lob was also a vibe.
8. Mariah Lynn
Mariah Lynn stepped into her high fashion bag with this geometric Renaissance-inspired look.
