The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood

We’ve counted down the hottest black men in Hollywood today. In no particular order, below is a look at the top 30. Peep our list and tell us if you agree or disagree.

1. Morris Chestnut Source:Getty HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Actor Morris Chestnut attends the premiere of ‘The Best Man Holiday’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 5, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

2. Tyrese Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 01: Recording artist Tyrese attends the BET Awards ’12 at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

3. Denzel Washington Source:Getty TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 07: Actor Denzel Washington speaks onstage at ‘The Equalizer’ Press Conference during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 7, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Leonard Adam/Getty Images)

4. Idris Elba Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 30: Idris Elba poses at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

5. LL Cool J Source:Getty Photo of LL Cool J (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

6. Larenz Tate Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 13: Actor Larenz Tate attends the premiere of ‘Girls Trip’ at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on July 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

7. Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty WESTWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Michael B. Jordan attends Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Creed’ Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 19, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

8. Idris Elba Source:Getty IBIZA, SPAIN – JULY 03: Lenny Kravitz performs onstage at Ibiza 123 Festival: Rocktronic Sunset Strip on July 3, 2012 in Ibiza, Spain. (Photo by Ollie Millington/WireImage)

9. Maxwell Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: Singer Maxwell attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

10. Jay Ellis Source:Getty Jay Ellis is a newbie to the Hollywood scene but he’s definitely making a staple as one of the hottest black men in Hollywood! That smile? Good Lord. PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 15: Jay Ellis attends the 49th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP )

11. Michael Ealy Source:Getty Get lost in Michael Ealy’s eyes ladies. It’s something about those blue eyes! Not to mention, I love a man with a scruffy beard! Not debatable. NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: Actor Michael Ealy attends the AOL BUILD Speaker Series: ‘The Perfect Guy’ at AOL Studios in New York on September 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

12. Isaiah Mustafa Source:Getty Say heeelloooo to the Old Spice guy (from the Old Spice commercials)! I don’t even use the men’s product but I’ll buy whatever he’s selling! HOLLYWOOD – NOVEMBER 15: Isaiah Mustafa arrives at the Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood launch party held at Premiere on November 15, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

13. Pharrell Williams Source:Getty Skateboard P gives us sexy sounds, style and seriously, does this man age!? Sheesh! Pharrell during 2006 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party – Red Carpet at Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, United States. pharrell williams

14. Charles Michael Davis Source:Getty The sexy stare that this “Greys Anatomy” star launches into? Man, listen… BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 20: Charles Michael Davis attends the Blooddynightcon Press Conference on May 20, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Miquel Benitez/WireImage)

15. Colin Kaepernick Source:Getty Those arms! Who can really focus on the game? RIVERDALE, GA – NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks on during the Colin Kaepernick NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

16. Terrence J Source:Getty Nothing like a man that’s gorgeous AND super successful! Television host, actor and now author? What CAN’T Terrence J do? ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 23: Terrance J attends the 2016 Trumpet Awards on January 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

17. Lance Gross Source:Getty Tall, dark and handsome. Hey Lance Gross! NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 19: Lance Gross attends the Magic Shave Challenge at The London Hotel on April 19, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

18. Reggie Bush Source:Getty Kim Kardashian let a fine one get away! Reggie’s muscles are chiseled from the gods! BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MAY 11: Professional football player Reggie Bush attends An Evening of ‘Southern Style’ presented by the St. Bernard Project & the Spears family at a private residence on May 11, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

19. Mechad Brooks Source:Getty Seriously, have you seen this man’s Calvin Klein ads? NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: Mehcad Brooks attends Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” New York premiere at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)

20. Boris Kodjoe Source:Getty One of the few that can actually pull off the bald look and we’ve never heard German sound so smooth as it does when this native speaks it! WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 15: Boris Kodjoe poses for photographers on the red carpet during the 4th annual BET Honors at the Warner Theatre on January 15, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

21. Shemar Moore Source:Getty Shemar’s been looking good for decades! LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Shemar Moore attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

22. Usher Source:Getty Usher, you’re fine. INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 24: Recording artist Usher attends the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

23. Drake Source:WENN You must admit that Drizzy cleans up nicely in a suit and tie! Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series EUPHORIA red carpet

24. Luke James Source:Getty With songs like “Make Love To Me” this crooner who opened up for Beyonce has some sultry tunes, and he just so happens to be easy on the eyes too! WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: Luke James attends BET Honors 2013: Red Carpet Presented By Pantene at Warner Theatre on January 12, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for BET)

25. Lamman Rucker Source:Getty Yup! LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Lamman Rucker attends the premiere of ‘The Under Shepherd’ during the 2012 Pan African Film Festival held at the Rave Baldwin Hills 15 Theatres on February 16, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Gibby/FilmMagic)

26. Blair Underwood Source:Getty Wish we saw more of Blair on the big screen! CULVER CITY, CA – AUGUST 12: Actor Blair Underwood attends the 3rd Annual My Brother Charlie Family Fun Festival at Culver Studios on August 12, 2012 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

27. Brian White Source:WENN Brian White, yes! NFL player turned actor.. we see you! 48th NAACP Image Awards held at Pasadena Conference Center – Arrivals

28. Terrence Howard Source:Getty Terrence Howard definitely deserves a mention! HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 23: Actor Terrence Howard attends the 1st Annual SMASH Celebrity Ping Pong Tournament at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on June 23, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

29. Andre 3000 Source:WENN Last, but certainly not least, Mr. Andre 3 Stacks! Just because he’s so darn fly! Disney/ABC Winter TCA Tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel – Arrivals