As Jamaica braces for the arrival of a powerful hurricane, many Texans can’t help but reflect on the storms that have left lasting marks on the Lone Star State’s history.

From Galveston to Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas has weathered some of the most devastating hurricanes ever recorded in the United States. The sight of Jamaica preparing for impact stirs memories of the destruction and resilience Texans have witnessed firsthand, reminding everyone just how quickly nature can change lives overnight.

For longtime residents, the mention of an approaching hurricane brings flashbacks to the legendary storms that shaped Texas communities: The Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900, Hurricane Carla in 1961, Alicia in 1983, Ike in 2008, and Harvey in 2017. Each of those disasters left behind not only billions in damage, but also stories of loss, courage, and rebuilding. Seeing another coastal region brace for impact reminds Texans of the importance of preparation and community support during times of crisis.

While the storm heading toward Jamaica may be hundreds of miles away, its threat resonates deeply with anyone who has lived through a hurricane’s aftermath. Texans know too well that recovery takes time, unity, and hope. As the Caribbean braces for impact, the people of Texas stand in empathy and solidarity, mindful of their own history.. and hopeful that Jamaica’s strength will shine just as brightly as Texas’s has through the storms of the past.

Scroll blow for a look at the deadliest hurricane’s in our state’s history.

1. The 1900 Galveston Hurricane Source:Getty Date: September 8, 1900 (major landfall).

Deaths: ~6,000–12,000 (most commonly cited at 8,000 ).

Estimated financial loss: ≈ $30 million (1900 USD) (commonly quoted; many sources give inflation-adjusted estimates as well).

Source: National Hurricane Center / NHC overview & historical accounts. 2. 1919 — Florida Keys / Corpus Christi hurricane (hit Texas Coastal Bend / Corpus Christi) Source:Getty Date: Mid-September 1919 (landfall at Corpus Christi area ~Sept 14–15, 1919).

Deaths: Official toll ~284 in Texas (some estimates place Texas deaths much higher — up to 600 or more; overall U.S. tolls vary).

Estimated financial loss: ≥ $20 million (1919 USD) (varied reporting).

Source: NOAA / NHC and Wikipedia coverage of the 1919 hurricane effects in Texas. 3. 1875 — Indianola (Indianola hurricane of 1875; major Texas impact) Source:Getty Date: Mid-September 1875 (landfall near Indianola).

Deaths: Estimates vary widely; many sources cite ~150–300 dead in Texas (some historical reconstructions attribute ~270 in Indianola specifically; season totals sometimes listed higher).

Estimated financial loss: Several million dollars (1875 USD) — commonly quoted $4–5 million (1875 USD) for Texas & region. 4. 1915 — Galveston Hurricane (1915) Source:Getty Date: Landfall — August 17, 1915 (near San Luis Pass / Galveston area).

Deaths: Reported ~403–405 (sources vary between 275–400+ when combining Texas totals).

Estimated financial loss: Often reported in the tens of millions (historic estimates vary; some entries list ~$30 million in period dollars).

Source: Wikipedia / historical storm reports. 5. 1921 — Central Texas / Thrall (extreme rainfall / flood) Source:Getty Date: Sept 8–10, 1921 (catastrophic rains/flooding centered near Thrall/central Texas).

Deaths: ~215 (flood deaths attributed to the event).

Estimated financial loss: ~$19 million (1921 USD) (reported flood damages).

Source: National Weather Service Texas hurricane history (NWS). 6. 1886 — Indianola Hurricane Source:Getty Date: August 1886 (landfall ~Aug 20, 1886).

Deaths: Reported dozens to >70 in Texas for that event alone (total fatalities in season / region vary; Indianola again devastated).

Estimated financial loss: Reported in the hundreds of thousands to low millions (1886 USD) in Texas; totals vary by account. 7. 1961 – Hurricane Carla Source:Getty Date: September 1961 (major Texas landfall near Port Lavaca / Galveston corridor).

Deaths: ~43 (about half attributed to tornadoes and floods that accompanied the hurricane).

Estimated financial loss: ~$300 million (1961 USD) (often reported as “over $300M”).

Source: NWS retrospective on Hurricane Carla. 8. 2008 — Hurricane Ike Source:Getty Date: September 2008 (made landfall near Galveston / Bolivar Peninsula on Sept 13, 2008).

Deaths (U.S./Texas): Ike caused many deaths across the Caribbean and U.S.; U.S. damage-area estimates put economic loss for U.S. at ≈ $27–30 billion (2008 USD) ; Texas experienced significant fatalities (dozens) and heavy loss of life and property on the Bolivar/Galveston area.

Estimated financial loss: ~$27–30 billion (U.S., 2008 USD) (Ike is among the costliest storms in U.S. history). 9. 2017 — Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty Date: August 2017 (landfall in Texas; catastrophic rainfall across Greater Houston Aug 25–29, 2017).

Deaths (Texas): At least 68 direct hurricane-force deaths in Texas (with additional indirect deaths reported; combined death totals vary by report).

Estimated financial loss: ~$125–158.8 billion (commonly quoted $125 billion (2017 USD) ; some post-CPI adjustments give higher totals — Harvey is one of the costliest U.S. hurricanes).

Source: NOAA / NESDIS look-back pieces and Wikipedia. 10. 2005 — Hurricane Rita Source:Getty Date: September 2005 (landfall at Texas/Louisiana border area late Sept 2005). Deaths: Reported ~120 total deaths attributable to Rita (only a small number were direct storm-impact deaths; many were indirect—evacuation-related ). Texas sustained the large majority of those human losses due to evacuation incidents. Estimated financial loss: ~$18–19 billion (U.S., total storm) (estimates vary by source; Rita’s U.S. damage estimated ≈ $18.5B).

11. 2001 — Tropical Storm Allison Source:Getty Date: June 2001 (torrential rains over Houston & southeast Texas June 5–10, 2001).

Deaths (Texas): ~23 (Texas portion; total storm deaths ~41 across U.S.); sources sometimes list ~22–23 Texas deaths.

Estimated financial loss: ~$5.2 billion (Texas portion), ~$8.5–9 billion total (2001 USD) — Allison was the costliest tropical storm in U.S. history at the time. 12. 1983 — Hurricane Alicia Source:Getty Date: August 1983 (landfall near Galveston / Houston area).

Deaths: ~21 (reported fatalities).

Estimated financial loss: ~$3 billion (1983 USD) (major damage to Greater Houston).