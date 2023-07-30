He was knocked down two more times in the 7th round as he proved to be no match for Crawford, who touts a 40-0 record.
One of the most consequential moments came in the third round when Crawford landed a headshot that left Spence with a cut over his right eye.
“He was the better man tonight,” Spence admitted. “He was using his jab, and my timing was a little bit off. He was catching me in between shots. … I make no excuses.”
Terence Crawford Leaves Errol Spence Jr. Bloody & Beaten In TKO Victory, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
-
'Pee-Wee Herman' Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched 'Amber Alert' and Film 'Taken' Prior To Disappearance
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction
-
Gillie Da Kid’s Son Shot and Killed at Age 25
-
Carlee Russell's Attorney: 'There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby'
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Win The Ultimate Cancun Experience!