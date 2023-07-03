Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Street Style: Black Women Came To Slay At The My Black Is Beautiful Brunch During Essence Fest

Published on July 3, 2023

Essence Fest 2023 street style

Source: Samjah Iman

Essence Festival 2023 brought out all the fashions, and even though the temperatures in New Orleans were scorching, Black women’s style is even hotter! The girls were out there slaying in bright colors, cowgirl boots, and prints galore, and you better believe they were serving in that Nola heat like nobody’s business.

Essence Fest is the ultimate Black woman empowerment weekend. People from near and far come to New Orleans to celebrate everything Black culture offers. This festival provides a platform to honor all aspects that make Black people exceptional, like our music, fashions, colloquialisms, and hair. And since Essence Fest is a multidimensional event, you get a variety of fly Black humans in one space sporting major style, and of course, Hello Beautiful was on the scene basking in it all.

We caught up with a few Essence Fest goers at the My Black is Beautiful brunch that paid homage to Black women’s hair, and you already know the attendees showed up in all their chic glory. Jump in below to see what the divas wore as they partied and honored the Black woman’s crown.

1. Christine Cruz

Christine Cruz Source:Samjah Iman

Christine Cruz was all about body and chic-western in her crop top, cut off denim shorts, and beige cowgirl boots. She topped her look off with a cute Von Dutch trucker cap. 

2. Scottie Beam

Scottie Beam Source:Samjah Iman

Scottie Beam brought the sparkle to this Essence Fest event with a plunging shimmery top and hip-hugging distressed jeans. 

3. Kayla Bishop

Kayla Bishop Source:Samjah Iman

Kayla Bishop looked adorable in this multicolored skirt and crop top set. She complemented her look with a mini red patent leather Dior bag. 

4. Tyre Italia

Tyre Italia Source:Samjah Iman

Tyre Italia covered her gorgeous brown skin with a bright orange romper  that she accented with drop earrings and clear mule sandals. 

5. Charisse Gibson

Charisse Gibson Source:Samjah Iman

Charisse Gibson was pretty in a pink pantsuit that included different shades of the vibrant color. 

6. Tori Bishop and Kerri Paul

Tori Bishop and Kerri Paul Source:Samjah Iman

Tori Bishop (left) and Kerri Paul worked a friendship slay. Tori looked fabulous in a blue and white printed set, and Kerri came through with the white tulle mini dress. 

7. Chandler Green

Chandler Green Source:Samjah Iman

Chandler Green ate this green dress up with her leg-length braids and gold accessories. 

8. Fola Amudipe

Fola Amudipe Source:Samjah Iman

Fola Amudipe was a doll in this oversized denim jacket she wore as a dress. She paired the look with pointy-toe heels and a gray clutch bag. 

9. Lynae Vanee and T. Sherelle

Lynae Vanee and T. Sherelle Source:Samjah Iman

Lynae Vanee and T. Sherelle matched vibes in cute lime green sets that screamed summer fashion. 

10. Myzha

Myzha Source:Samjah Iman

Myzha gave modish around-the-way girl vibes in a bright green blazer, distressed jeans, and platform sandals. 

11. Candice Nicole

Candice Nicole Source:Samjah Iman

Candice Nicole served color galore in this cute baby doll dress that she paired with clear mule sandals. 

12. Tomeka Williams

Tomeka Williams Source:Samjah Iman

Tomeka Williams worked a dainty floral dress that flowed perfectly with her vibrant aura and gave off soft life vibes. 

13. Samjah, Deveney, and Chaila

Samjah, Deveney, and Chaila Source:Samjah Iman

Samjah (far left), Deveney (middle), and Chaila teamed up for a mixture of bohemian and prissy vibes. 

