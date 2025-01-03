Listen Live
Celebrating 10 Hip Hop & R&B Albums Turning 30 This Year

Still Setting Trends: Celebrating 10 Hip Hop & R&B Albums Turning 30 This Year

Published on January 3, 2025

Mariah Carey's Daydream TV Special

Source: KMazur / Getty

As we enter 2025, it’s time to honor the iconic Hip Hop and R&B albums that defined 1995. These records not only shaped the soundscape of the ’90s but also laid the foundation for contemporary music today. Let’s look back at the albums that continue to resonate three decades later with a list of Hip Hop & R&B albums turning 30 this year inside.
The year 1995 was a groundbreaking year for Hip Hop and R&B, with artists pushing boundaries and capturing the essence of the culture. Some rappers like Tupac and Raekwon put out their most personal albums during this time. While R&B artists like D’Angelo and Brandy shared their most notable projects to date.

This year these projects that shaped the genres turn 30 years old. We celebrate their pioneering achievements in music by honoring the music that continues to move us. Without these albums and the artists and groups who made them, music today would not be the same. These groups and artists delivered timeless hits and set trends that have lasted decades. These albums not only ruled the charts in their day but continue to inspire new generations of artists and fans. As we celebrate their 30th anniversaries, we are reminded of their enduring legacy in music history.

Check out some of the best Hip Hop an R&B albums celebrating 30 years this year below:

1. 2Pac – Me Against the World

A deeply personal album from 2Pac, blending vulnerability with raw lyricism.

2. Raekwon – Only Built 4 Cuban Linx

The quintessential mafioso rap album, featuring Ghostface Killah.

3. The Pharcyde – Labcabincalifornia

A jazzy, introspective follow-up to their debut Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde.

4. Mobb Deep – The Infamous

Dark and gritty, this album solidified East Coast rap’s dominance.

5. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – E. 1999 Eternal

A melodic masterpiece blending rapid-fire flows and harmonies.

6. D’Angelo – Brown Sugar

A neo-soul pioneer that redefined R&B’s possibilities.

7. Monica – Miss Thang

A bold debut from the then-14-year-old powerhouse.

8. Mariah Carey – Daydream

Featuring iconic ballads and pop perfection like “Fantasy.”

9. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version

The debut studio album by rapper and Wu-Tang Clan member Ol’ Dirty Bastard that fans consider “madly genius.”

10. Faith Evans – Faith

Faith is the debut studio album by singer Faith Evans. It was released by Bad Boy Records, and featured R&B hits like “Soon As I Get Home.” 

Still Setting Trends: Celebrating 10 Hip Hop & R&B Albums Turning 30 This Year

