Still Setting Trends: Celebrating 10 Hip Hop & R&B Albums Turning 30 This Year
Check out some of the best Hip Hop an R&B albums celebrating 30 years this year below:
1. 2Pac – Me Against the World
A deeply personal album from 2Pac, blending vulnerability with raw lyricism.
2. Raekwon – Only Built 4 Cuban Linx
The quintessential mafioso rap album, featuring Ghostface Killah.
3. The Pharcyde – Labcabincalifornia
A jazzy, introspective follow-up to their debut Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde.
4. Mobb Deep – The Infamous
Dark and gritty, this album solidified East Coast rap’s dominance.
5. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – E. 1999 Eternal
A melodic masterpiece blending rapid-fire flows and harmonies.
6. D’Angelo – Brown Sugar
A neo-soul pioneer that redefined R&B’s possibilities.
7. Monica – Miss Thang
A bold debut from the then-14-year-old powerhouse.
8. Mariah Carey – Daydream
Featuring iconic ballads and pop perfection like “Fantasy.”
9. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version
The debut studio album by rapper and Wu-Tang Clan member Ol’ Dirty Bastard that fans consider “madly genius.”
10. Faith Evans – Faith
Faith is the debut studio album by singer Faith Evans. It was released by Bad Boy Records, and featured R&B hits like “Soon As I Get Home.”
