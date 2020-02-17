CLOSE
Steph Curry
HomeEntertainment News

You Feeling Steph Curry’s Baecation Pics With Wifey Ayesha?

Posted 9 hours ago

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 10, 2020

Source: TM/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Stephen Curry might not be a sex symbol to some but that doesn’t mean he can’t put on for his wife, Ayesha. Fans on Twitter and Instagram alike have been remarking on an especially racy (for them) photo that had folks wondering aloud if the couple is relationship goals or if they’re doing too much.

The photo features a shirtless Curry, who is currently nursing an injury, picking up his bikini-clad wife while grabbing two handfuls of cheeks. Mrs. Curry is seen licking her husband’s face, and looking amazing to boot might we respectfully add. Some savvy folks online also noticed something else, but we won’t ruin that moment for the readers.

The photo has gotten some reactions across the two aforementioned social media networks, with some of Curry’s NBA’s peers saluting the photo’s daring declaration of love. But because Twitter is the kind of place it is, some fans aren’t all that enthused about the Currys getting sexy with each other. We must say that props to Mr. Curry for claiming his woman out loud and proud as he should.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

View this post on Instagram

Vacation vibes with my one and only 😍 like dat!

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

Photo: Getty

You Feeling Steph Curry’s Baecation Pics With Wifey Ayesha?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
15 items
You Feeling Steph Curry’s Baecation Pics With Wifey…
 9 hours ago
02.17.20
15 items
Chaka Khan Gets Dragged Through The Fire Over…
 13 hours ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 13 hours ago
02.17.20
JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai Wed In Bahamas
 1 day ago
02.16.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
14 items
Was Aaron Gordon Robbed AGAIN At The Dunk…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang East Point Restaurant…
 2 days ago
02.15.20
15 items
Future Shares “Life Is Good” Remix Featuring DaBaby…
 2 days ago
02.15.20
Meet Jalaiah Harmon: The 14-Year-Old Behind The Viral…
 3 days ago
02.15.20
Couple Claims Choosing Sides In Cardi B &…
 3 days ago
02.14.20
Gayle King Accepts Snoop’s Apology, “I Understand the…
 3 days ago
02.14.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 3 days ago
02.14.20
Vanessa Bryant Changes Name Of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba…
 3 days ago
02.14.20
New Details Of Kobe & Gigi Bryant Memorial…
 3 days ago
02.14.20
10 items
WTH: Harriet Tubman ‘Wakanda Forever’-Looking Visa Card Raises…
 3 days ago
02.14.20
Amber Rose Addresses Critics Over Forehead Tattoo, “Do…
 4 days ago
02.13.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close