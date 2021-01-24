Sounds About Light: DaniLeigh Comments On “Yellow Bone” Song, Twitter Drags Her By Box Braids

DaniLeigh sparked outrage last week by releasing a video to her Instagram page with a track titled “Yellow Bone” playing in the background. The singer and social media influencer has since resurfaced with a new video regarding the now-deleted clip in question, but it’s looking like she’s missing the point much like she’s missing the melanin.
DaniLeigh, who is dating rapper DaBaby, caught heavy criticism for posting a Triller video complete with the pro light skin song playing behind her and even lashing out at fans for trying to correct the perceived insensitivity of the act. After a few effective jabs rained down on her via Instagram, DaniLeigh deleted the post but not before screenshots went wide and the comments began pouring in on Twitter.
Now that the dust has somewhat settled, DaniLeigh shared a video on Sunday (Jan. 24) with her 3.5 million followers explaining, somewhat ineptly, that the song wasn’t meant to be as colorist as it certainly sounded, and even mentioned the fact that she has a “chocolate” partner in DaBaby. While DaniLeigh got some approving responses via her Instagram page from the likes of Tahiry, Justin Credible, and Brittney Elena among others, it’s a different story on Twitter.
To be fair, DaniLeigh often does mention the fact that her parents are from the Dominican Republic and would most certainly be seen as a woman of color to those inside and outside the culture. But the fact she put on what some felt was a “blaccent” and wore box braids felt like pandering to some observers.
Adding to this moment, folks on Twitter are pointing to the fact that DaniLeigh and her parents are on the fairer side of things and it’s no secret that discrimination against women of darker hues has run rampant through entertainment circles for years.
Others are even remarking that because the mother of her boyfriend’s children is a dark-skinned woman that the song could have been a jab towards her but that theory hasn’t grown legs.
Either way, DaniLeigh, and her struggle soliloquy have been getting bombarded with slander on Twitter and we’ve got those reactions below.
1.
do dani leigh’s parents know she’s black?— Mario ˣ (@marioknowIes) January 24, 2021
2.
DaniLeigh : “I never looked at my skin as a privilege . I never looked at me as I’m better than somebody because of my skin tone.”— Stanley Hudson Jr. ✌🏾 (@marcmacal) January 24, 2021
Also DaniLeigh: “Yellowbone is what he wants. “ pic.twitter.com/xERHfe1psG
3.
What makes this entire Dani Leigh thing even more horrible is the girl can’t even sing well. Sis sounds like a cat crying for help.— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 24, 2021
4.
Danileigh made an “apology” video where she wore box braids, spoke in a blaccent, denied understanding colorism or light skin privilege, and said she had “melanated” friends so she couldn’t be racist. Unbelievable lmao pic.twitter.com/oqKSBJuTVF— Mike fuccin you up nigga! (@SuccYuhMadda) January 25, 2021
5.
To those saying #DaniLeigh is “Black too” if she didn’t recognize herself as Black during the protests how she Black now? pic.twitter.com/W6OStyEGXz— All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) January 21, 2021
6.
DaniLeigh really said “how am I a colorist, I’m fucking a black man” on video and really thought that was a valid apology... pic.twitter.com/FahX9ZoM3y— michael is still in trouble. (@meimmichael) January 25, 2021
7.
Dani Leigh’s apology pic.twitter.com/GKIvjt7R0A— Zacky (@LustForCarey) January 24, 2021
8.
Dear DaniLeigh, I too am a yellow bone. pic.twitter.com/8U0e5Rahcf— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) January 25, 2021
9.
The PR industry is down BAD. Dani Leigh’s team set her up to issue that half ass “apology” wearing box braids. Not only that, she sounds like a typical ignorant RACIST white woman who “dOeSnT sEe cOloR” ... I- pic.twitter.com/8bIu7VzlUV— tori. ✨ (@stylishlytori) January 25, 2021
10.
Y’all why did I go in the comments on Dani Leigh’s recent post and see this DARKSKIN black man tell us BLACK women that we hating on Dani’s Leigh’s song? Then I go on his page and see his WHITE girlfriend.. 😂 They quick to defend everyone BUT black women. The self hate is real. pic.twitter.com/xv3lieQygH— Ms. Bitch🏹 (@therealteni) January 24, 2021
11.
So Danileigh called Dababy a “Chocolate" man?? In an apology for being a colorist? Ok pic.twitter.com/W36zH2KnE4— MENACE👿 (@Tonny_Amaru) January 25, 2021
12.
I wish cancel cultural really existed because yall need to cancel the f*ck out of Dani Leigh— The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) January 25, 2021
13.
Dani Leigh is not a yellow bone. She’s a bird. A yellow bird. Big Bird, if you will. pic.twitter.com/7f7mKLXTYk— Ricki Lake (@SmallsRicki) January 25, 2021
14.
so... @DaniLeigh is using charlamagne of all people as a way to defend her shitty ass song... and then proceeds to say she isn’t colourist bc she’s dating a “chocolate man” and got dark skinned friends... i - pic.twitter.com/bEQkEX6iaH— Sloan (@sloanparsonss) January 24, 2021
15.
Danileigh really sat here and said she dated a whole “chocolate”— DecaturSummers (@DecaturSummers) January 25, 2021
Man like them niggas ain’t colorist too pic.twitter.com/fWsRHZVrG7
16.
Danileigh: “ I Don’t See Color”— DecaturSummers (@DecaturSummers) January 25, 2021
Well how the hell you know you yellow? pic.twitter.com/GQXxOTOgKs
17.
Dani Leigh needs to stand 10 toes in her BS..don’t apologize now. Your first twitter response to all the backlash was how you really felt. This right here is just PR and not genuine. So save it. pic.twitter.com/sMTjCxS21Y— Rheama (@junewill123) January 25, 2021