Slim Down Slay? 6 Celebrity Black Women Who’ve Used Ozempic

The use of Ozempic – a medication initially approved for

treating type 2 diabetes – has skyrocketed in Hollywood. We’ve seen the use and awareness of the drug gain traction quite quickly.

Once a taboo topic, many celebrities are airing their experiences with the weight loss drug, and fans are taking notice.

Macy Gray is one such celebrity who has voiced her experiences with the Ozempic .

While filming the reality show

, Gray experienced a health scare related to the medication. The sudden episode was all caught on camera.

Macy described feeling “awful” and having difficulty breathing, leading to a trip to the hospital.

“This sucks because I’m here all the way in Colombia, and I really just want to give it my all, but I just feel awful,” Macy said during a confessional on The Surreal Life. “I can’t even walk very much without losing my breath.”

Macy’s experience sheds like on complications such as stomach pain and ‘Ozempic face.’

Earlier in the show, Macy told her castmates, including Kim Zolciak, about the struggles she faced while on the medication.

From severe stomach pain to constipation—both common side effects of Ozempic—Macy’s experience echoes that of many others who have tried the drug.

“I took Ozempic. I can’t go to the bathroom, and I was up all night,” she shared that night. Macy’s declaration highlighted the discomfort that has become familiar to some Ozempic users.

The occurrence of “ Ozempic face ” is also a commonly discussed issue raising questions. The term refers to changes in one’s facial appearance due to rapid weight loss. Some users report sunken skin, hanging skin, or less elasticity.

Despite challenges, weight loss drugs like Ozempic seem to be staying put.

Queen Oprah Winfrey may be a reason why. Though Oprah hasn’t named Ozempic specifically, she has been forthright about her experience with weight-loss drugs in general. She has hosted primetime specials aimed at de-stigmatizing conversations around weight gain, obesity, and the pressures of body image.

While Oprah and Macy are among the more vocal celebrities, they are hardly alone in their journey with Ozempic. Other Hollywood figures, such as Whoopi Goldberg, Marlo Hampton, and Kandi Burruss, have either confirmed or hinted at their experience with the drug or similar treatments.

However, the growing popularity of these medications raises critical questions about the long-term health effects, particularly for those who use them for reasons beyond their original purpose—treating Type 2 diabetes.

According to the

, “Ozempic is a GLP-1 receptor agonist shown to aid

weight loss in some individuals.

However, as with any medication, its effectiveness and safety vary from person to person.”

Here’s a look at some of the A-listers who have spoken openly about their experience with Ozempic or other weight-loss medications.