Slim Down Slay? 6 Celebrity Black Women Who’ve Used Ozempic
Macy Gray is one such celebrity who has voiced her experiences with the Ozempic.While filming the reality show The Surreal Life, Gray experienced a health scare related to the medication. The sudden episode was all caught on camera. Macy described feeling “awful” and having difficulty breathing, leading to a trip to the hospital. “This sucks because I’m here all the way in Colombia, and I really just want to give it my all, but I just feel awful,” Macy said during a confessional on The Surreal Life. “I can’t even walk very much without losing my breath.”
Macy’s experience sheds like on complications such as stomach pain and ‘Ozempic face.’Earlier in the show, Macy told her castmates, including Kim Zolciak, about the struggles she faced while on the medication. From severe stomach pain to constipation—both common side effects of Ozempic—Macy’s experience echoes that of many others who have tried the drug. “I took Ozempic. I can’t go to the bathroom, and I was up all night,” she shared that night. Macy’s declaration highlighted the discomfort that has become familiar to some Ozempic users. The occurrence of “Ozempic face” is also a commonly discussed issue raising questions. The term refers to changes in one’s facial appearance due to rapid weight loss. Some users report sunken skin, hanging skin, or less elasticity.
Despite challenges, weight loss drugs like Ozempic seem to be staying put.Queen Oprah Winfrey may be a reason why. Though Oprah hasn’t named Ozempic specifically, she has been forthright about her experience with weight-loss drugs in general. She has hosted primetime specials aimed at de-stigmatizing conversations around weight gain, obesity, and the pressures of body image. While Oprah and Macy are among the more vocal celebrities, they are hardly alone in their journey with Ozempic. Other Hollywood figures, such as Whoopi Goldberg, Marlo Hampton, and Kandi Burruss, have either confirmed or hinted at their experience with the drug or similar treatments. However, the growing popularity of these medications raises critical questions about the long-term health effects, particularly for those who use them for reasons beyond their original purpose—treating Type 2 diabetes. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ozempic is a GLP-1 receptor agonist shown to aid weight loss in some individuals. However, as with any medication, its effectiveness and safety vary from person to person.” Here’s a look at some of the A-listers who have spoken openly about their experience with Ozempic or other weight-loss medications.
1. Sherri Sheperd
Sherri Sheperd has been on a public weight loss journey and looks goodt! The TV host recently admitted to using Mounjaro after experiencing difficulty in finding the medication.
2. Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg is another prominent TV host who has discussed her personal use of weight loss drugs. The comedian-host says the medication has helped her manage weight.
3. Kandi Burruss
Kandi Burruss started and stopped Ozempic. The Atlanta reality star and media mogul shared on a Page Six podcast that she was disappointed not to have strong weight loss after using the medication.
4. Marlo Hampton
Marlo Hampton has spoken about her experience with Ozempic openly. According to The Jasmine Brand, Marlo admitted to stop use of the medication after it caused changes in her body including acne.
5. Oprah
Oprah Winfrey is living her life her way. The TV host, actress, and producer has discussed weight loss drugs as a way to empower others to take control of their lives.
6. Sunny Hostin
Sunny Hostin revealed that she turned to a prescription weight-loss medication after gaining 40 lbs. during the COVID. Sunny reportedly used Mounjaro.
