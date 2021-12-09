slim 400 , YG
Rapper & YG Affiliate Slim 400 Shot & Killed In Inglewood

Slim 400, a rapper affiliated with YG and DJ Mustard, was shot and killed in Inglewood, Calif. on Wednesday (Dec. 8) according to still-developing reports. Some might remember that 400 survived an ambush where he was shot nine times in 2019, mocking his attackers in the process for not finishing the job.

Slim 400, birth name Vincent Cohran, was born on June 21, 1988, in Frankfurt, Germany and raised in Compton, Calif. Rapping as a teenager, Slim eventually joined forces with the aforementioned YG, DJ Mustard, and Ty Dolla $ign in 2008 via the now-defunct Pushaz Ink label.

Details regarding the shooting in Inglewood are scant but various news outlets are reporting that police are still investigating the matter as of Thursday morning (Dec. 9) and officials are not sharing any information at the moment. A local ABC outlet was especially brief in reporting about the incident.

In 2019, Slim 400 was in his hometown of Compton visiting family where he was shot by unknown assailants but survived the shooting, only to take to social media to state that his attackers used “Wal-Mart bullets” to carry out the attack.

Slim 400 was best known for his 2016 track “Bruisin” featuring YG and Sad Boy Loko. He also appeared on some of YG’s album cuts and worked alongside Jackboy, Sada Baby, G-Eazy, and the late Young Dolph. According to reactions from fans, Slim 400 leaves behind a young daughter, who was born in 2009.

As details emerge, we’ll return with more updates. For now, keep scrolling to see reactions from social media to the loss of Slim 400.

