Just Brittany , rick ross
HomeEntertainment News

Rick Ross Gets Freshly Fried For Misogyny After ‘Signed’ Clip Resurfaces, Just Brittany Responds

Posted January 25, 2021

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Rick Ross x Joy To The Polls Pop-Up Performance

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Rick Ross most likely woke up to his name trending on Twitter after a clip of the VH1 music competition series Signed resurfaced. In the clip, two women who performed live with one clearly better than the other, but it appeared that Rozay chose one woman over the other because of looks and Twitter is freshly frying up the Bawse.

Twitter user @MrHector27 shared the clip in question where singers Just Brittany from Houston, Texas, and Kaiya from Austell, Ga. sang for Ross and a panel of guests. Depending on how one heard the vocal performance, it was clear that the Maybach Music Group honcho preferred Just Brittany for reasons that we’re not sure how to approach. However, it appeared that Kaiya got a raw deal because she definitely had the vocals without relying strictly on her looks.

As it stands, fans are reacting to the newly unearthed clip and are airing their grievances regarding Yung Renzel, most especially troubling lyrics from his past and statements that are now looking a little shady in the light. The lyric in question, the infamous Molly bar from Rocko’s “U.O.E.N.O.” track in 2013, has been examined and picked apart by fans on Twitter but it should be noted that Ross has since apologized for the lyrical gaffe.

But another comment from Ross during an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club has also been targeted by fans after he said in the chat that he never signed a woman to Maybach Music Group because he’d have a hard time not trying to have sex with her after spending money on her career ascension.

Ross apologized for that comment as well, but the Internet is an unforgiving place as evidenced by the reaction today on Twitter regarding the Signed footage.

Kaiya, who was most likely trying to mind her business and move on with life, has even reacted to the chatter about the clip, tweeting, “Can’t believe that video is resurfacing again.”

Fans are throwing a lot of love and support towards Kaiya, who has been receptive to it all and thanked her fans on Twitter. We’ve got all the related tweets and reactions listed in our playlist below.

In an interview with The Shade Room, Kaiya further explained her thoughts on the situation and detailed how despite not winning, it was a positive experience for her.

“The resurfacing of the video is so surreal,” Kaiya told The Shade Room. “I’m humbled that a lot of people have come out in support of my journey. Colorism is a topic that needs to be discussed wholly and not summed up in one response, but it’s very disheartening to know so many go through this male or female. To pin Black women and men against one another, or make it where some are seen superior is sad. As the years go on, I hope it’s being addressed and rectified in the future.”

Brittany also commented on the video, writing on Instagram how she was “happy” the video resurfaced and pointed out how colorism affects the industry.

“That’s me in the orange hair,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m happy this video is making its rounds and I want to say that colorism definitely plays a role in lighter skinned women, like myself, having more access in the industry. Kaiya is extremely talented and I wish darker women were seen more.”

Photo: Getty

Rick Ross Gets Freshly Fried For Misogyny After ‘Signed’ Clip Resurfaces, Just Brittany Responds  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Multiple Victims Accuse T.I. & Tiny Of Sex…
 17 hours ago
01.29.21
Rihanna Celebrates ‘ANTI’ Anniversary With Tasteful But Risque…
 18 hours ago
01.29.21
15 items
Wendy Williams Recalls One Night With Method Man…
 21 hours ago
01.29.21
10 items
An Icon To Remember: Cicely Tyson Lived A…
 21 hours ago
01.29.21
Death Row Records Co-Founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris Speaks…
 22 hours ago
01.29.21
Kim Kardashian Already Has Exit Strategy For Kanye…
 23 hours ago
01.29.21
Where the Money Resides: Rita Ora Offered Restaurant…
 24 hours ago
01.29.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 1 day ago
01.28.21
Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder Makes First Court Appearance
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer’s Trial Pushed Back To…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
Kid Cudi Launching His Own Clothing Line
 2 days ago
01.29.21
Wendy Williams Throws Shade Tree At Ex Husband’s…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
20 items
War On Wall Street: Individual Investors Rage Against…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
Cassie Slays On The Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar’s…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
Shortly After Divorcing Kenya Moore, Marc Daly Announces…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
20 items
#SilhouetteChallenge: The Silhouette Challenge Is The Latest Social…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
Tiny Harris Checks Former Friend Who Accused T.I.…
 3 days ago
01.27.21
Photos
Close