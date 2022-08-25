Hollywood’s brightest stars came together on Tuesday to celebrate the world premiere of Netflix’s new comedy Me Time starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, and Regina Hill. On the red carpet, cast members and attendees served an assortment of head-turning looks that had us jotting down a few style pointers.
Regina Hall’s stunning ensemble was the highlight of the event. The star, who plays Kevin Hart’s onscreen wife “Maya Fisher” in the film, shined in a satiny yellow asymmetric long-sleeve shirt by The Sei. The Scary Movie alum paired the lush top with a long feathered skirt by ALIÉTTE.
Hall kept the yellow theme going with her shoes and clutch, too. The star rocked a pair of light yellow high heels courtesy of Stuart Weitzman on her feet and pulled the look together with a Canary Stain pouch designed by Tyler Ellis.
Doesn’t she look breathtaking? We love those wispy beach curls, too!
Hall wasn’t the only celeb serving up major high-fashion couture on the red carpet. Let’s take a look at a few other looks from the Me Time premiere that sent us into a heart-eye tizzy.
Red Carpet Rundown: The Celebs Showed Up And Showed Out At The ‘Me Time’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Kevin HartSource:Getty
Kevin Hart, who plays a stay-at-home dad named “Sonny Fisher” in the film, looked rather dapper at the premiere event wearing a red satin-colored Dolce & Gabbana suit. The comedian topped off the look with a black printed long-sleeve shirt and a red bow tie.
2. Eniko HartSource:Getty
Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko was also in attendance. The stunning entrepreneur wore a Black feather-trimmed gown by Rosario to the event. Eniko showed off her chiseled physique through the gown’s intricate side cutouts. The busy mom served up face and body as she rocked a slicked-back pixie cut hairstyle.
3. Taj MowrySource:Getty
Taj Mowry showed up in style at the Me Time premiere rocking a custom maroon suit.
4. Lori HarveySource:Getty
Busy model and socialite Lori Harvey sent the red carpet into a tizzy with a tri-colored hooded gown by Greg Lauren. The backless dress featured a mixture of satin fabric and jersey cotton, “displaying the raw side of beauty,” Harvey’s stylist Elly Karamoh noted on Instagram.
The SKN CEO rocked a laid and slayed ponytail bun and golden cuffs along with the unique look.
5. Kym WhitleySource:Getty
‘The Parkers” star Kym Whitley shined in a baby blue paisley jumpsuit at the event. The star dazzled in the fit wearing a matching blue blazer and a gold clutch for some added flair.