What To Expect At The 2023 BET Awards

The 2023 BET Awardsis underway and we’ve already seen a bevy of our favorite celebs hit the plush pink carpet in fab fashions.made their red carpet debut as a couple, showing up to culture’s biggest night in all-black looks. Best New Artist nominee Lola Brooke was a standout in a chain dress and gold accessories. Coco Jones looked stunning in Laquan Smith while Ice Spice showed off her curves in a barely-there mesh dress.

Live from Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theatre, BET alum Terrence J and influencer Pretty Vee are hosts of the 2023 BET Awards pre-show. Viewers are standing by to see the surprise official host of the evening, which has still yet to be announced.

Drake leads the 2023 BET Award nominations with seven nods, followed by Glorilla who scored six noms including ‘Best New Artist.’ 21 Savage and Lizzo earned five nominations each, while Beyoncé, SZA, Ice Spice, Chris Brown and Burna Boy each garnered four nods.

Busta Rhymes will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The most-talked-about moment of the night is sure to be the special Hip Hop 50 performance starring names like 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo.

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 BET Awards Bring Out Black Hollywood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com