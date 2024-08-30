[PHOTOS] Celebs, Fans, Family and Friends Honor BeatKing at Celebration of Life Ceremony in Houston
“I’ve questioned life.” She wrote. “I’ve doubted my strength through this. I haven’t been eating. And barely sleeping. I don’t know how im functioning. I’m crying because I know he was ready. He was happy. He was loved. This has to be the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. Was watch you leave me. I fought and fought but GOD wasn’t letting up. I know you’re with your Mom , and finally moonwalking with our favorite, Michael Jackson. I see everyone’s prayers and encouraging words. It’s helping more than you know. Send me any videos and photos you have of us or him 🙏🏽 I posted this for yall. Because if you know us , you know he’d want me to keep going. He’d say ‘Mannnn stop crying and drop all that music’ I love yall… and he loves yall …”In the podcast space, platforms like The Joe Budden Podcast took time to turn up to Riley’s music. On Thursday, August 29, an official Celebration of Life was held for the 39-year-old rapper. Houston’s Bayou Event Center was packed with peers, friends, family and of course, fans of Club Godzilla. Guest speakers included UGK rap legend Bun B, DJ J-Que, DJ Michael Watts of Swishahouse and more. View the video from BeatKing’s Celebration of Life. Long Live Club God. Scroll below for more images from the Celebration of Life for Justin “BeatKing” Riley.
9. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Kvocals speaks on stage during the Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
10. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: DJ JQue speaks on stage during the Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
11. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: DJ Csharp speaks on stage during the Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
12. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Rapper Bun B speaks during the Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
13. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Rapper Bun B speaks during the Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
14. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Rapper Bun B attends the Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
15. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: A general view of the atmosphere during the Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
16. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: A general view of the atmosphere during the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states,general view,atmosphere
17. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: A general view of the atmosphere during the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states,general view,atmosphere
18. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: CFG Ruub and DJ Woptop attend the Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
19. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Mon'ro speaks on stage during the Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
20. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Tasha Felder and Michael Watts attend the Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
21. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: DJ Hollygrove, Tasha Felder and BeatKing's daughters Kayla and Jayla pose on stage during the Justin "BeatKing" Riley Proclamation for the City of Houston at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
22. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: DJ Hollygrove speaks on stage during the Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
23. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Balloons are released during the Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
24. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Balloons are released during the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states
25. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life
HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Erica Banks attends the Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)