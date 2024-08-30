[PHOTOS] Celebs, Fans, Family and Friends Honor BeatKing at Celebration of Life Ceremony in Houston

Justin “BeatKing” Riley may no longer be here with us in the physical, but as large crowds gathered for a day of remembrance for the Houston artist affectionately known as Club God due to his room shaking, twerk-friendly anthems, it was clear that he’d forever be part of H-Town’s music culture. RELATED: The Geto Boys’ Willie D Shares His Last Conversation with Beatking 97.9 The Box that his death was related to health complications, more specifically a pulmonary embolism, which occurs when a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung. Houston’s Good Morning H-Town crew spoke with Geto Boys legend Willie D about the tragic loss. More that just a fellow artist, Willie said he had spoken to Beatking just a few weeks ago and that he was making strides toward taking better care of himself, expanding his music career and much more. Talameisha, BeatKing’s girlfriend, took to social media and shared the following thoughts in the days after his death was confirmed. “I’ve questioned life.” She wrote. “I’ve doubted my strength through this. I haven’t been eating. And barely sleeping. I don’t know how im functioning. I’m crying because I know he was ready. He was happy. He was loved. This has to be the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. Was watch you leave me. I fought and fought but GOD wasn’t letting up. I know you’re with your Mom , and finally moonwalking with our favorite, Michael Jackson. I see everyone’s prayers and encouraging words. It’s helping more than you know. Send me any videos and photos you have of us or him 🙏🏽 I posted this for yall. Because if you know us , you know he’d want me to keep going. He’d say ‘Mannnn stop crying and drop all that music’ I love yall… and he loves yall …” In the podcast space, platforms like The Joe Budden Podcast took time to turn up to Riley’s music. UGK rap legend Bun B, DJ J-Que, DJ Michael Watts of Swishahouse and more. View the video from BeatKing’s Celebration of Life. Long Live Club God. Scroll below for more images from the Celebration of Life for Justin “BeatKing” Riley. may no longer be here with us in the physical, but as large crowds gathered for a day of remembrance for the Houston artist affectionately known as Club God due to his room shaking, twerk-friendly anthems, it was clear that he’d forever be part of H-Town’s music culture. RELATED: Beatking’s Girlfriend, Talameisha, Shares Video & Heartfelt Message RELATED: 20 BeatKing Twerk Anthems We’ll Forever Get Ratchet To Earlier this month, he was hospitalized and many were left wondering if he would ever touch the stage again. Sadly, it was not to be: On August 15th, reports began circulating that the rapper had passed away, though the details were still unclear.Through confirmation with a member of his team, it was later revealed tothat his death was related to health complications, more specifically a pulmonary embolism, which occurs when a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung.Houston’s Good Morning H-Town crew spoke withlegendabout the tragic loss. More that just a fellow artist, Willie said he had spoken to Beatking just a few weeks ago and that he was making strides toward taking better care of himself, expanding his music career and much more.BeatKing’s girlfriend, took to social media and shared the following thoughts in the days after his death was confirmed.In the podcast space, platforms like The Joe Budden Podcast took time to turn up to Riley’s music.On Thursday, August 29, an official Celebration of Life was held for the 39-year-old rapper. Houston’s Bayou Event Center was packed with peers, friends, family and of course, fans of Club Godzilla. Guest speakers includedrap legendof Swishahouse and more. View the video from BeatKing’s Celebration of Life.Long Live Club God. Scroll below for more images from the Celebration of Life for Justin “BeatKing” Riley.

1. Beatking Celebration of Life Source: Radio One Beatking Celebration of Life houston,events

2. Beatking Celebration of Life Source: Radio One Beatking Celebration of Life houston,events

3. Beatking Celebration of Life Source: Radio One Beatking Celebration of Life houston,events

4. Beatking Celebration of Life Source: Radio One Beatking Celebration of Life houston,events

5. Beatking Celebration of Life Source: Radio One Beatking Celebration of Life houston,events

6. Beatking Celebration of Life Source: Radio One Beatking Celebration of Life houston,events

7. Beatking Celebration of Life Source: Radio One Beatking Celebration of Life houston,events

8. Beatking Celebration of Life Source: Radio One Beatking Celebration of Life houston,events

9. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Kvocals speaks on stage during the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states,stage – performance space

10. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: DJ JQue speaks on stage during the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,celebration,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states,dj,stage – performance space

11. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: DJ Csharp speaks on stage during the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states,stage – performance space

12. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Rapper Bun B speaks during the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,celebration,rapper,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states,bun b

13. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Rapper Bun B speaks during the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,rapper,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states,bun b

14. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Rapper Bun B attends the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,rapper,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states,bun b

15. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: A general view of the atmosphere during the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states,general view,atmosphere

16. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: A general view of the atmosphere during the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states,general view,atmosphere

17. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: A general view of the atmosphere during the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states,general view,atmosphere

18. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: CFG Ruub and DJ Woptop attend the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states

19. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Mon’ro speaks on stage during the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states,stage – performance space

20. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Tasha Felder and Michael Watts attend the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states

21. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: DJ Hollygrove, Tasha Felder and BeatKing’s daughters Kayla and Jayla pose on stage during the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Proclamation for the City of Houston at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,females,daughter,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states,stage – performance space

22. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: DJ Hollygrove speaks on stage during the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states,stage – performance space

23. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Balloons are released during the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states

24. Justin "BeatKing" Riley Celebration Of Life Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 29: Balloons are released during the Justin “BeatKing” Riley Celebration of Life at Bayou City Event Center on August 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,texas,houston – texas,event,gulf coast states