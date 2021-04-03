paul pierce
Truth Be Wildin: Sauced Paul Pierce Hops On Instagram Live With Strippers

Posted April 3, 2021

Paul Pierce Hops On IG Live With Strippers, Twitter Has Nothing But Jokes

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty


Paul Pierce was the “The Truth” on the court, but when it comes to his social media skills, he lacks in that department. 

The retired NBA hooper is no stranger when it comes to trending on social media for all of the wrong reasons, and each time it’s of his own doing. Whether it’s always finding ways to hate on LeBron James, talking as if he was the greatest NBA player ever, or seemingly admitting he wasn’t hurt so bad that he had to be carried off the floor but actually had to use the bathroom, he is always the butt of the jokes.

Friday night (Apr.2), Pierce had Twitter talking about him again after deciding to hop on Instagram Live and shared what many are saying is too damn much. During the Livestream, Pierce and many other men can be seen hanging out with escorts or strippers twerking and giving massages. He tells another escort named Monica during the stream that she should be there making money.

Throughout the entire Instagram Live session, fans were bringing up the fact that Pierce is a married man with a child and that he works at ESPN, which Disney owns, and the Livestream could lead to him facing some disciplinary action from the company.

Of course, there were plenty of memes and jokes as well. You can peep them all in the gallery below.

Photo: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

Truth Be Wildin: Sauced Paul Pierce Hops On Instagram Live With Strippers

