David Wilson
Mouf Work: Carpet-Munching Pastor David Wilson’s Alleged Sex Tape Has Us Waving Church Fans

Posted 12 hours ago

A viral video posted mid-week allegedly featured Pastor David E. Wilson performing some, ahem, mouth work on a woman and it made its rounds all through social media. The Texarkana, Texas preacher has been in his profession for 40 years and it isn’t completely clear why the sex tape was made public as of yet.

Wilson, who leads the BibleWay Ministries & World Out Reach, Inc., is allegedly seen in the video going down on a woman who, according to all accounts, isn’t the woman he’s actually married to.

In the video, the man who seems to resemble Wilson looks up at the cameraphone recording him, thus he knowingly agreed to be taped despite the risk to his professional and private life. If our timeline is correct, Twitter user @Jus4Lafs posted the originating clip although some folks say the video first popped up on Facebook.

We won’t post the video although doing your Googles will definitely yield some results. Wilson’s name began trending on Twitter this morning and we’ve got some of the spiciest reactions and jokes below.

Mouf Work: Carpet-Munching Pastor David Wilson's Alleged Sex Tape Has Us Waving Church Fans

