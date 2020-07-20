CLOSE
omar epps
HomeEntertainment News

Happy Birthday Omar Epps! Celebrating Omar Then And Now

Posted 6 hours ago

From the start of his career with the 1992 hit film Juice, Omar Epps has been iconic in classic black movies. From notable films like Love & Basketball, The Wood, and In Too Deep, he’s always at the top of the ladies’ Man Crush Monday list.

Most recently the Netflix movie, The Fatal Affair showed that Epps still got it and he’s looking better than ever. Check out the actor over the years as we celebrate his 47th birthday.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday Omar Epps! Celebrating Omar Then And Now  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

On my 90s s**t tonight! 😎

A post shared by Omar Epps (@omarepps) on

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
The Kardashians Are Allegedly “Upset & Concerned” Following…
 2 hours ago
07.20.20
Americans Are Barred From Visiting The Bahamas Due…
 5 hours ago
07.20.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Omar Epps! Celebrating Omar Then And…
 6 hours ago
07.20.20
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020
Nicki Minaj Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her First…
 9 hours ago
07.20.20
Cardi B Isn’t Here For All The Hate…
 1 day ago
07.19.20
Music and Entertainment Conference in Philadelphia - March 16, 2008
Mike Jones Says He Has The ‘281-330-8004’ Number…
 2 days ago
07.18.20
MC Lyte, Yo-Yo & Remy Ma Featured In…
 2 days ago
07.18.20
15th Annual Trevor Project Benefit - Arrivals
Big Sean Remembers Naya Rivera: “I’m Still Grieving…
 2 days ago
07.18.20
Madden 21 Will Remove Washington Team’s Nickname &…
 2 days ago
07.18.20
August Alsina Performs At Indigo At The O2 London
August Alsina Detangles Jada Pinkett Smith Drama: “Nobody…
 3 days ago
07.17.20
‘I May Destroy You’ Forced Me To Confront…
 3 days ago
07.17.20
Mo’Nique Discrimination Lawsuit Against Netflix Moving Forward
 3 days ago
07.17.20
Stalker Problems: A$AP Rocky Seeks Restraining Order Against…
 3 days ago
07.17.20
15 items
Prayers Up: Social Media Rallies Around Tamar Braxton…
 3 days ago
07.17.20
Tory Lanez
Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion…
 4 days ago
07.17.20
Dreamville President Announces J. Cole Is Not Dropping…
 4 days ago
07.16.20
Photos
Close