Notable Times Football Coaches Were Accused Of Being Anti-Black

Football coaches play an important role in the lives of many young Black men. When it comes to college rosters for football and basketball, Black student-athletes make up nearly 60% of the players, but their coaches are majority white.

According to the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida, in 2021 Black coaches held only 9% of head positions at the Division I level, 6.2% at the Division II level, and a measly 5.9% in Division III. The study also revealed that 82.2% of men’s basketball head coaches are white, along with 89% of football head coaches and 94.5% of baseball head coaches across all three divisions, as reported by AP. The women’s side was not better, as white coaches made up 82.1%, 84.9% and 88.7% in Divisions I, II, and III of head coaching positions, respectively.

There isn’t anything inherently wrong with white coaches teaching Black players, but when a coach is culturally incompetent or even racist, it can be detrimental to the development of young Black men.

Former Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired by the school in 2021 after an investigation found he had participated in a recruiting scandal.

The Knoxville News Sentinel recently obtained documents from the investigation that revealed Pruitt referenced George Floyd when asked if he violated any NCAA rules. According to the publication, Pruitt gave a player’s mother $300 in a Chick-fil-A-bag, after thinking about the murder of George Floyd and racial inequality.

“Then you throw in George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, okay, so you sit there as a white man and you see all of this going on and you can see these kids suffering,” Pruitt said explaining why he gave the mother the money. He also defended his actions, telling investigators he would do it again.

Unfortunately, Pruitt let his white guilt get in the way of him doing the job he was paid to do.

The Knoxville News Sentinel also reported that mothers of former Tennessee players told investigators about the payouts after their sons were granted limited immunity by the NCAA.

Having sympathy for the players you coach is one thing, but potentially getting them entangled in violations, which could get them reprimanded by the university or NCAA seems like a coach who is culturally incompetent and doesn’t understand his players. Although Pruitt’s heart seemed in the right place, white guilt can blind you into doing something racist and stupid.

Interestingly enough, coaching college football is tailor-made for someone seeking control over the fate of Black men, which is a scary thought when you think about some coaches.

Below we’ve listed other notable instances of football coaches who were accused of being anti-Black.

If you’re a Black parent who has a son with aspirations of playing college football make sure you do your due diligence on these head coaches, because they will be a part of shaping that young man’s future.

