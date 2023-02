The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is the dream of all NFL, but sadly this dream hasn’t been attainable for everyone. There are four teams that have never even been to the big game. And eight teams have been to the big game, but haven’t clinched that trophy yet!

So who are these teams? The Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans haven’t even made it to the big game. Below we count down eight teams that have made it to the big game but have never won.

NFL Teams That Have Never Won a Super Bowl Game was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com