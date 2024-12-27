21 Things to Do in Houston for New Year’s Eve
1. Bring in the New Year with Bungalow
Toast to new beginnings in style 🥂✨ Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Bungalow Downtown Dining with elevated dishes, crafted cocktails, and a night to remember.
Reserve your table now and step into 2025 with sophistication and flavor.
2. New Light Church: NYE Praise Celebration
Move forward into 2025 with New Light’s NYE Praise Celebration
3. The Cotton Club at Grooves
The Cotton Club at Grooves of Houston! Get ready to dress to impress with a fun twist – An ode to the famous Cotton Club in Harlem NY that featured many of the greatest African American entertainers of the era.
- VIP CASINO LOUNGE
- CASH BALLOON DROP
- NEW YEAR’S OFFICIAL CHAMPAGNE TOAST
- MIDNIGHT BREAKFAST BUFFET
4. Sekai NYE 2025
American Express presents Midnight Kiss NYE 2025 at Sekai Houston! 🥂
Exclusive Perks for Amex Cardholders:
– Complimentary admission
– Open bar from 10-11 PM
Plus Midnight balloon drop, champagne toast, party favors, & more!
5. Main Event Humble: New Year's Eve Celebration
Get ready to ring in the New Year at Main Event with a full day of fun, games, and celebrations!
6. NYE 2025 at MOCA Featuring Live Music & Houston's Best DJs
Get ready to ring in the new year with an unforgettable night of live music and Houston’s best DJs. Join us on **Tue Dec 31 2024** at **7:00 PM** at **MOCA HTX** for a celebration like no other.
7. Sugar Room NYE: Sweet Kisses & Midnight Wishes
🎉 Sugar Room NYE: A Candy Tuesday Production 🎉
🍬 Sweet Kisses & Midnight Wishes 🍬
Get ready, Houston! They’re turning up the heat this New Year’s Eve at Sugar Room, your favorite speakeasy.
8. The ART OF CELEBRATION NYE BASH at Chapman and Kirby
Featuring:
– D.J.’s rocking the hottest hits
-Three Rooms of Entertainment & The Cities Largest Covered Patio
-Fun Magazine Style Photo Booth.
-Full Premium liquor selections
-Sections & Tables Full Bottle Service
9. Reset Rooftop NYE Countdown
12.31 FIREWORKS! NYE 2025 COUNTDOWN
10. Lighthouse Church's New Year's Service at The George R. Brown Convention Center
11. Experience the Holiday Magic with City Lights in Downtown Houston
Downtown Houston is a holiday destination transformed by lights, music and magical fun. This year’s City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic presented by Shell Energy features dazzling displays of lights, mesmerizing Christmas trees, live music, unforgettable selfie stops and a few new whimsical surprises at 12 uniquely themed villages.
12. R&B New Year’s Eve Sneaker Ball
Ring in 2025 with R&B Singing, Dancing & Great Cocktails! Dress is formal with your favorite Sneakers!
13. NYE Comedy Jam
So this one is technically a couple days before New Year’s Eve, but still a great way to start your New Year’s celebrations with a night of unforgettable laughs and pure entertainment!
14. Downtown Aquarium – New Year's Eve Family Celebration!
Sharkey’s New Year’s Eve Bash takes place December 31st in the beautiful Nautilus Ballroom at the Downtown Aquarium.
There are two seating for this event at 11am or 3pm. This event lasts for 2.5 hours per time slot. Seating is limited and reservations are required.
15. Red Cat Jazz Cafe New Year's Eve Party
Your New Year’s Eve Party includes:
- Live Music with the Tommy Hammond Trio
- Cash Bar
- Party Favors
- Midnight Toast
- and more
16. Pinstripes Noon Years Eve Party!
Ring in the new year with Pinstripes! Bring the family and celebrate before naptime with kid-friendly activities, music, and festive fun!
17. Crawl 'Til The Ball Falls: Houston NYE Bar Crawl 2025
Barcrawlerz is a Houston Bar Crawl like no other. Crawl ‘Til the Ball Falls features The Best Drink Specials and The Best Bars in Town.
18. NYE Bowling Bash at Max Bowl in Humble
Open to all ages! Bring the family for a rocking New Year’s Eve Family Bowling Bash, where you can strike, spare, and celebrate the New Year!
19. Post HTX
Stop by POST on December 31st to ring in the New Year with a bang. Fireworks return to downtown Houston with Skylawn as the launchpad. Experience panoramic skyline views, multiple cirque performers, complimentary caricature drawings, live DJ’s, a live cover band and more.
20. New Year's Eve at The Luke Church
New Year’s Eve at The Luke Church with Special Guest Sheri Jones-Moffett.
21. NYE Mask Party
Unmask the night at our New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball! Join us for an evening of mystery, elegance and unforgettable memories. DJs, live violinist, ice sculpture, balloon drop, complimentary champagne toast with light bites and more … bring your most unique and beautiful masks.