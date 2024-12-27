Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

21 Things to Do in Houston for New Year’s Eve

Published on December 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Party Image

Source: Getty / Radio One

In just a few short days, we’ll be kicking off a new year – which means there’s lots of events to choose from in Houston. It really all depends on what you’re interested in.
RELATED: Texas Liquor Store Hours and Closings New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day RELATED: Our Favorite Moments from Beyoncé’s NFL Halftime Performance From live shows, dining, church services, downtown nightlife or a little family fun, here are 21 ways you can step into 2025.. H-Town style.

1. Bring in the New Year with Bungalow

Bring in the New Year with Bungalow
Source: Radio One

 

Related Stories

Toast to new beginnings in style 🥂✨ Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Bungalow Downtown Dining with elevated dishes, crafted cocktails, and a night to remember.

Reserve your table now and step into 2025 with sophistication and flavor.

Click here for tickets

2. New Light Church: NYE Praise Celebration

New Light Church: NYE Praise Celebration
Source: Radio One

Move forward into 2025 with New Light’s NYE Praise Celebration

Click for more info

3. The Cotton Club at Grooves

The Cotton Club at Grooves
Source: Radio One

 

The Cotton Club at Grooves of Houston! Get ready to dress to impress with a fun twist – An ode to the famous Cotton Club in Harlem NY that featured many of the greatest African American entertainers of the era.

  • VIP CASINO LOUNGE
  • CASH BALLOON DROP
  • NEW YEAR’S OFFICIAL CHAMPAGNE TOAST
  • MIDNIGHT BREAKFAST BUFFET

Click for tickets

4. Sekai NYE 2025

Sekai NYE 2025
Source: Sekai

 

American Express presents Midnight Kiss NYE 2025 at Sekai Houston! 🥂

Exclusive Perks for Amex Cardholders:
– Complimentary admission
– Open bar from 10-11 PM

Plus Midnight balloon drop, champagne toast, party favors, & more!

Click for tickets

5. Main Event Humble: New Year's Eve Celebration

Main Event Humble: New Year's Eve Celebration
Source: Radio One

 

Get ready to ring in the New Year at Main Event with a full day of fun, games, and celebrations!

6. NYE 2025 at MOCA Featuring Live Music & Houston's Best DJs

NYE 2025 at MOCA Featuring Live Music & Houston's Best DJs
Source: Radio One

 

Get ready to ring in the new year with an unforgettable night of live music and Houston’s best DJs. Join us on **Tue Dec 31 2024** at **7:00 PM** at **MOCA HTX** for a celebration like no other. 

Click for tickets

7. Sugar Room NYE: Sweet Kisses & Midnight Wishes

Sugar Room NYE: Sweet Kisses & Midnight Wishes
Source: Midnight Wishes

🎉 Sugar Room NYE: A Candy Tuesday Production 🎉

🍬 Sweet Kisses & Midnight Wishes 🍬

Get ready, Houston! They’re turning up the heat this New Year’s Eve at Sugar Room, your favorite speakeasy.

Click for tickets

8. The ART OF CELEBRATION NYE BASH at Chapman and Kirby

The ART OF CELEBRATION NYE BASH at Chapman and Kirby
Source: General

 

Featuring:
– D.J.’s rocking the hottest hits
-Three Rooms of Entertainment & The Cities Largest Covered Patio
-Fun Magazine Style Photo Booth.
-Full Premium liquor selections
-Sections & Tables Full Bottle Service

Click for tickets

9. Reset Rooftop NYE Countdown

Reset Rooftop NYE Countdown
Source: Radio One

12.31 FIREWORKS! NYE 2025 COUNTDOWN 

Click for more info

10. Lighthouse Church's New Year's Service at The George R. Brown Convention Center

Lighthouse Church's New Year's Service at The George R. Brown Convention Center
Source: Radio One
 
Celebrate the beginning of 2025 with a very special New Year’s Eve service at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.  Doors open at 8:00 pm, and service will begin at 9:30 pm.

Click for more info

11. Experience the Holiday Magic with City Lights in Downtown Houston

Experience the Holiday Magic with City Lights in Downtown Houston
Source: Houston First Corporation

 

Downtown Houston is a holiday destination transformed by lights, music and magical fun. This year’s City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic presented by Shell Energy features dazzling displays of lights, mesmerizing Christmas trees, live music, unforgettable selfie stops and a few new whimsical surprises at 12 uniquely themed villages.

Click for more info

12. R&B New Year’s Eve Sneaker Ball

R&B New Year’s Eve Sneaker Ball
Source: Radio One

 

Ring in 2025 with R&B Singing, Dancing & Great Cocktails! Dress is formal with your favorite Sneakers!

Click for tickets

13. NYE Comedy Jam

NYE Comedy Jam
Source: Radio One

 

So this one is technically a couple days before New Year’s Eve, but still a great way to start your New Year’s celebrations with a night of unforgettable laughs and pure entertainment!

Click for Tickets

14. Downtown Aquarium – New Year's Eve Family Celebration!

Downtown Aquarium - New Year's Eve Family Celebration!
Source: Radio One

 

Sharkey’s New Year’s Eve Bash takes place December 31st in the beautiful Nautilus Ballroom at the Downtown Aquarium.

There are two seating for this event at 11am or 3pm. This event lasts for 2.5 hours per time slot. Seating is limited and reservations are required.

Click for tickets

15. Red Cat Jazz Cafe New Year's Eve Party

Red Cat Jazz Cafe New Year's Eve Party
Source: Radio One

 

Your New Year’s Eve Party includes:

  • Live Music with the Tommy Hammond Trio
  • Cash Bar
  • Party Favors
  • Midnight Toast
  • and more

Click for tickets

16. Pinstripes Noon Years Eve Party!

Pinstripes Noon Years Eve Party!
Source: General

 

Ring in the new year with Pinstripes! Bring the family and celebrate before naptime with kid-friendly activities, music, and festive fun!

Click for tickets

 
 

17. Crawl 'Til The Ball Falls: Houston NYE Bar Crawl 2025

Crawl 'Til The Ball Falls: Houston NYE Bar Crawl 2025
Source: Radio One

 

Barcrawlerz is a Houston Bar Crawl like no other. Crawl ‘Til the Ball Falls features The Best Drink Specials and The Best Bars in Town.

Click for tickets

18. NYE Bowling Bash at Max Bowl in Humble

NYE Bowling Bash at Max Bowl in Humble
Source: Radio One

 

Open to all ages! Bring the family for a rocking New Year’s Eve Family Bowling Bash, where you can strike, spare, and celebrate the New Year!

Click for tickets

 
 

19. Post HTX

Post HTX
Source: Radio One

 

Stop by POST on December 31st to ring in the New Year with a bang. Fireworks return to downtown Houston with Skylawn as the launchpad. Experience panoramic skyline views, multiple cirque performers, complimentary caricature drawings, live DJ’s, a live cover band and more. 

Click for tickets

20. New Year's Eve at The Luke Church

New Year's Eve at The Luke Church
Source: Radio One

 

New Year’s Eve at The Luke Church with Special Guest Sheri Jones-Moffett.

Click for more info

21. NYE Mask Party

NYE Mask Party
Source: General

 

Unmask the night at our New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball! Join us for an evening of mystery, elegance and unforgettable memories. DJs, live violinist, ice sculpture, balloon drop, complimentary champagne toast with light bites and more … bring your most unique and beautiful masks. 

Click for tickets

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

New Era x PlayStation

New Era & PlayStation Link For A Fire, First-of-Its-Kind Collection [Photos]

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden Podcast x Nicki Minaj TPUSA Chat

Joe Budden Hands In His Barbz Card, Moves On From Nicki Minaj Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Hip-Hop Wired
DuJour Media's Jason Binn, Starz's Chris Albrecht, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson And Omari Hardwick Host The Season Three Premiere Of "Power"

Fabolous Takes Aim At 50 Cent In New Freestyle?

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close