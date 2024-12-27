21 Things to Do in Houston for New Year’s Eve

2. New Light Church: NYE Praise Celebration Source: Radio One Move forward into 2025 with New Light’s NYE Praise Celebration Click for more info

3. The Cotton Club at Grooves Source: Radio One The Cotton Club at Grooves of Houston! Get ready to dress to impress with a fun twist – An ode to the famous Cotton Club in Harlem NY that featured many of the greatest African American entertainers of the era. VIP CASINO LOUNGE

CASH BALLOON DROP

NEW YEAR’S OFFICIAL CHAMPAGNE TOAST

MIDNIGHT BREAKFAST BUFFET Click for tickets

4. Sekai NYE 2025 Source: Sekai American Express presents Midnight Kiss NYE 2025 at Sekai Houston! 🥂



Exclusive Perks for Amex Cardholders:

– Complimentary admission

– Open bar from 10-11 PM



Plus Midnight balloon drop, champagne toast, party favors, & more! Click for tickets

5. Main Event Humble: New Year's Eve Celebration Source: Radio One Get ready to ring in the New Year at Main Event with a full day of fun, games, and celebrations! Click for tickets

6. NYE 2025 at MOCA Featuring Live Music & Houston's Best DJs Source: Radio One Get ready to ring in the new year with an unforgettable night of live music and Houston’s best DJs. Join us on **Tue Dec 31 2024** at **7:00 PM** at **MOCA HTX** for a celebration like no other. Click for tickets

7. Sugar Room NYE: Sweet Kisses & Midnight Wishes Source: Midnight Wishes 🎉 Sugar Room NYE: A Candy Tuesday Production 🎉 🍬 Sweet Kisses & Midnight Wishes 🍬 Get ready, Houston! They’re turning up the heat this New Year’s Eve at Sugar Room, your favorite speakeasy. Click for tickets

8. The ART OF CELEBRATION NYE BASH at Chapman and Kirby Source: General Featuring:

– D.J.’s rocking the hottest hits

-Three Rooms of Entertainment & The Cities Largest Covered Patio

-Fun Magazine Style Photo Booth.

-Full Premium liquor selections

-Sections & Tables Full Bottle Service Click for tickets

9. Reset Rooftop NYE Countdown Source: Radio One 12.31 FIREWORKS! NYE 2025 COUNTDOWN Click for more info

10. Lighthouse Church's New Year's Service at The George R. Brown Convention Center Source: Radio One Celebrate the beginning of 2025 with a very special New Year’s Eve service at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. Doors open at 8:00 pm, and service will begin at 9:30 pm. Click for more info

11. Experience the Holiday Magic with City Lights in Downtown Houston Source: Houston First Corporation Downtown Houston is a holiday destination transformed by lights, music and magical fun. This year’s City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic presented by Shell Energy features dazzling displays of lights, mesmerizing Christmas trees, live music, unforgettable selfie stops and a few new whimsical surprises at 12 uniquely themed villages. Click for more info

12. R&B New Year’s Eve Sneaker Ball Source: Radio One Ring in 2025 with R&B Singing, Dancing & Great Cocktails! Dress is formal with your favorite Sneakers! Click for tickets

13. NYE Comedy Jam Source: Radio One So this one is technically a couple days before New Year’s Eve, but still a great way to start your New Year’s celebrations with a night of unforgettable laughs and pure entertainment! Click for Tickets

14. Downtown Aquarium – New Year's Eve Family Celebration! Source: Radio One Sharkey’s New Year’s Eve Bash takes place December 31st in the beautiful Nautilus Ballroom at the Downtown Aquarium. There are two seating for this event at 11am or 3pm. This event lasts for 2.5 hours per time slot. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Click for tickets

15. Red Cat Jazz Cafe New Year's Eve Party Source: Radio One Your New Year’s Eve Party includes: Live Music with the Tommy Hammond Trio

Cash Bar

Party Favors

Midnight Toast

and more Click for tickets

16. Pinstripes Noon Years Eve Party! Source: General Ring in the new year with Pinstripes! Bring the family and celebrate before naptime with kid-friendly activities, music, and festive fun! Click for tickets

17. Crawl 'Til The Ball Falls: Houston NYE Bar Crawl 2025 Source: Radio One Barcrawlerz is a Houston Bar Crawl like no other. Crawl ‘Til the Ball Falls features The Best Drink Specials and The Best Bars in Town. Click for tickets

18. NYE Bowling Bash at Max Bowl in Humble Source: Radio One Open to all ages! Bring the family for a rocking New Year’s Eve Family Bowling Bash, where you can strike, spare, and celebrate the New Year! Click for tickets

19. Post HTX Source: Radio One Stop by POST on December 31st to ring in the New Year with a bang. Fireworks return to downtown Houston with Skylawn as the launchpad. Experience panoramic skyline views, multiple cirque performers, complimentary caricature drawings, live DJ’s, a live cover band and more. Click for tickets

20. New Year's Eve at The Luke Church Source: Radio One New Year’s Eve at The Luke Church with Special Guest Sheri Jones-Moffett. Click for more info