national best friend day
Happy National Best Friend Day! Our Favorite Friendships We Loved To See On TV [PHOTOS]

Posted 9 hours ago

Today is a day to celebrate your ace boon coon, your ride or die, and best friend.  June 8 is named National Best Friend Day which is set aside to celebrate that person in your life that you can’t live without.

There’s nothing like having a person you can always go to because they bring laughs, joy, and great times.  If you’re thinking of someone that you can call on when you have a problem but also when you want to have a good time, today is the day to honor them. Nothing compares to having that best friend bond, so here are our treasured friendships from our favorite shows!

 

Happy National Best Friend Day! Our Favorite Friendships We Loved To See On TV [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Will & Jazz – “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

2. Pam and Gina – “Martin”

3. Tommy and Ghost – “Power”

View this post on Instagram

Is saving Tariq bigger than this war? #PowerTV

A post shared by Power (@power_starz) on

4. Issa and Molly – “Insecure”

5. Toni, Lynn, Joan, and Maya – “Girlfriends”

6. Dwayne and Ron – “A Different World”

7. Eddie Winslow, Steve Urkel, and Waldo Faldo – “Family Matters”

8. Moesha and Hakeem – “Moesha”

