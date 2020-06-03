CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Nah Not…: Trina Calls Florida Protestors Animals, Cancellation Activated

Posted June 3, 2020

Trina's Cancellation Is In Progress After She Called Protestors Animals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty


These celebrities, specifically Black ones, just can’t seem to stop shooting themselves in the foot.

Da Baddest Bitch, Trina, is the latest celeb who is currently facing the wrath of Twitter. The Miami rapper got herself in some serious trouble while discussing the curfew being extended by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez from 9PM to 6AM. Trina would go on to say it should start at 6PM to keep the “animals off the streets” to keep them from “acting like they escaped from a zoo to keep the streets nice and clean.”

We are sure Trick Daddy was there listening in utter disgust while trying his best to save his T and T morning show cohost at the same time from making a complete ass out of herself, but she wouldn’t even let him get a word in during her ridiculous 2-minute rant. Trina would go on to complain about looting, the destruction of a friend’s store, which she admitted was insured, “Black on Black crime,” and more.

Trina doubled down on her stance, and Twitter is currently dragging her up and down timelines. The “Pull Over” rapper just gave her rival Khia even more ammo for her to use against her. You can peep the reactions to Trina’s ridiculousness in the gallery below.

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Nah Not…: Trina Calls Florida Protestors Animals, Cancellation Activated  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Virginia Removing Statue Of Traitor General Robert E.…
 3 hours ago
06.04.20
7 items
Drew Brees Apologizes After LeBron, Richard Sherman &…
 4 hours ago
06.04.20
25 items
John Boyega Stands With Black Lives Matter Protestors…
 20 hours ago
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…
 21 hours ago
06.04.20
20 items
Drew Brees Fumbles Ball Out Of Bound After…
 23 hours ago
06.03.20
Samantha Ware Says ‘Glee’ Costar Lea Michele Told…
 24 hours ago
06.03.20
Here’s Why Amanda Seales Is Not Renewing Her…
 1 day ago
06.03.20
Ella Jones Elected As First Black Woman, First…
 1 day ago
06.03.20
14 items
Ben & Jerry’s Blasts White Supremacy In Solidarity…
 1 day ago
06.03.20
15 items
Nah Not…: Trina Calls Florida Protestors Animals, Cancellation…
 1 day ago
06.03.20
Spike Lee Releases Powerful Video Juxtaposing ‘Do The…
 2 days ago
06.02.20
Co-Founder Dyana Williams Talks The Birth Of Black…
 2 days ago
06.03.20
Jay-Z & Team Roc Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper…
 2 days ago
06.02.20
Drake Donates $100K To National Bail Out Program…
 2 days ago
06.02.20
Are We Even Doing It Right?: What Is…
 2 days ago
06.02.20
18 items
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On…
 2 days ago
06.02.20
Photos
Close