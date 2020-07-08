CLOSE
morris chestnut
HomeEntertainment News

Fine Brotha: Appreciating Morris Chestnut Just Because

Posted 18 hours ago

Normally when a celebrity name trends on social media, we automatically think that a tragedy happened to our fav, but luckily, this was not the case.  A Twitter user shared her frustration in the pickings of men suggesting that hard men are hard to find.

She twisted, “They do not make n***as this fine no more dawg. I’ve looked. They not at brunch. They not at church. They not at the club. They not at Publix. Nowhere,” with a photo of Morris Chestnut.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

After sharing her feelings with the Twitter timeline, other women joined in on the appreciation of the actor. From reminiscing on the memorable roles, admiring his skin, and acknowledging his body, all the girls are giving Morris his flowers.

In honor of the Twitter proclaimed holiday, here is your moment to appreciate him as well…

 HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Fine Brotha: Appreciating Morris Chestnut Just Because  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday 🎉 #MorrisChestnut 51

A post shared by Rolling Out (@rollingout) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

Representin’ at the FOX TCA... #foxtca #tca2020 #redcarpet

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

What is Dr. Cain thinking about? #TheResident

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

I'm down for that P 🤔 #forthepchallenge #psifor @rayb_chill

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

Did you get your morning-run in like Dr. Rosewood?

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
11 items
Reginae Carter Responds To 50 Cent’s Comments About…
 9 hours ago
07.08.20
Ralph Lauren Releases Limited-Edition COVID-19 Benefit Polo Shirt,…
 10 hours ago
07.08.20
Travis Scott Dons The Air Dior Collection In…
 16 hours ago
07.08.20
Kyrie Irving Producing ‘#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor’ TV Special
 16 hours ago
07.08.20
12 items
Fine Brotha: Appreciating Morris Chestnut Just Because
 18 hours ago
07.08.20
Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
Kanye West Explains Why He’s Running For President,…
 19 hours ago
07.08.20
16 items
Young Thug Comes For Pusha T Over Drake…
 1 day ago
07.08.20
Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose…
 2 days ago
07.08.20
Colin Kaepernick Partners With Disney For Documentary Series
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Vivica A. Fox To 50 Cent: ‘You Can’t…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Papoose & Remy Ma Expecting Their Second Child…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Halle Berry Backs Out Of Transgender Role After…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Lizzo Claps Back At Homeowner Who Kicked Her…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
13 items
Kanye West Received $2 Million-Plus PPP Loan
 2 days ago
07.06.20
Lil Wayne Confirms That ‘Tha Carter VI’ Album…
 3 days ago
07.06.20
Photos
Close