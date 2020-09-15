CLOSE
Monica
HomeEntertainment News

Monica Asks Fans About Her “Goonica” Nickname, Social Media Reminds Her

Posted 5 hours ago

2019 AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Monica has been living with the image of a down-south sweetheart that you should never, ever cross the wrong way for years now, with some fans bestowing her with the nickname “Goonica.” When the R&B star inquired about why she was given the tough tag, fans on Twiter and Instagram alike have chimed in with the funnies.

Early Tuesday (Sept. 15), Monica posed the question via her social media accounts.

“I have absolutely no idea why y’all call me Goonica! Anyone care to explain [laughing emoji] Why don’t you all tell me below! Just a little Morning #MoTalk,” Monica wrote.

With immediacy, fans on Instagram and Twitter have been letting the singer know exactly how she got the name.

One Instagram fan writes, “Because you classy but still got some hood in you Incase anyone wana try you.” Another fan added, “Cuz u kicked down the door and smacked the chick. Lol I love u Mo.” And just in case folks were unaware of what that fan was talking about, another followed with, “Because of that time you had to tap tap tap in on Brandy backstage.”

With Monica and Brandy recently appearing together in a VERZUZ Instagram Live and Apple TV battle that was shattered all the previous views records set by the platform, observant onlookers assumed that there was still some bad blood between the legendary songstresses.

However, it appears that all the perceived tension was for show and to feed into the rumors to keep people guessing and talking, as they’re still doing today.

We’ve got some of the responses to Monica’s “Goonica” ask from Twitter below. And just in case Monica reads this, please know and understand we want not on BIT of the smoke from you, ma’am. Salute.

Photo: Getty

Monica Asks Fans About Her “Goonica” Nickname, Social Media Reminds Her  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset
 2 hours ago
09.15.20
DaBaby Has Proper Response When Asked To Donate…
 5 hours ago
09.15.20
15 items
Monica Asks Fans About Her “Goonica” Nickname, Social…
 5 hours ago
09.15.20
Vivica A. Fox Set To Join E! Live…
 6 hours ago
09.15.20
Violent Police Officer Who Attacked Black Passenger Fired
 6 hours ago
09.15.20
Florida Rapper & Father Linked To Murder of…
 21 hours ago
09.15.20
Pau Gasol Names Newborn Daughter After Kobe Bryant’s…
 22 hours ago
09.15.20
2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love
 23 hours ago
09.14.20
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion Available For…
 1 day ago
09.14.20
18 items
Legendary Lovefest: Gladys Knight & Patti Labelle’s VERZUZ…
 1 day ago
09.14.20
Naomi Osaka Wins Second U.S. Open Title While…
 1 day ago
09.14.20
25 items
Twitter Kicks Off #MoodChallenge & #PeriodChallenge With Folks…
 3 days ago
09.13.20
Method Man Talks New Roles, Acting Influences &…
 3 days ago
09.12.20
ICYMI: Kansas City Chiefs Fans Boo During Moment…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Will Smith Reveals Original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert,…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Bravo Announces ‘Real Housewife Of Salt Lake City’…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Photos
Close