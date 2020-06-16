Questions Arise After Minnesota Freedom Fund Reports $35M Raised, But Only $200K Spent On Bail

The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which has been in existence since 2016, recently gained favor in the wake of the tragic murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, promising to assist protests with their bail if arrested. After reporting that the group has raised over $35 million but only paid out $200,000, some on Twitter are questioning what is holding up the distribution of funds.

Via a tweet Monday night (June 15), MFF retweeted a welcome tweet to new followers from June 3 with a new caption that read, “Appreciate all those calling for transparency. We see y’all. Our values and mission have not changed since 2016. Be on the lookout for things coming on our end. Be well.”

As the thread continued, MFF shared how much they’ve spent thus far on bailouts, which apparently had some scratching their heads in response.

“Without jeopardizing the safety of the folks we bailed out we paid well over $200k in the weeks since the uprising alone. We are working on doing more,” read the continuation of the Twitter thread.

With immediacy, the words “35 million” began to trend with some making mention that the board of directors page for MFF suddenly disappeared and other observations from the social media network. There were also suggestions made by residents and activists that the extra funds be applied to establishing new programs in support of Black businesses and individuals in the state.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund has yet to respond to the questions regarding their next aims with the millions raised, and in that void, Twitter has shared a number of opinions related to the matter. We’ve collected those for viewing below.

