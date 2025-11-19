Listen Live
5 Takeaways From Meek Mill’s ‘Indie Pack Vol.1’ EP

Published on November 19, 2025

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Meek Mill has fed the streets with a 4-piece EP. Let’s break it down.

This is Meek Mill’s first solo release in four years following “Expensive Pain.” In 2023, he and Rick Ross teamed up for their joint album, “Too Good To Be True.” Both Projects were well-received, especially “Expensive Pain.” Day 1 fans waited three years for that album, and it didn’t disappoint. Tracks like “Intro (Hate On Me)” continued Meek’s tradition of explosive openers, and “We Slide” featuring Young Thug. Delivering what many fans consider one of Thugger’s best verses.

Since “Expensive Pain,” Meek has been relatively quiet musically, popping out for a few standout features. He tore up Philly rising star Lihtz’s “Crash Out (Remix)” and supported another rising artist, Kocky Ka, on “Dark Nights.”

Now we have “Indie Pack Volume 1“.

With just one feature, Fridayy on the outrace track “4TH OF JULY,” the EP carries a Flamerz-type energy and has been getting strong reactions online. Some fans even claim Meek is back in the mode they are up on. The project arrives just weeks before his “Meek Mill and Friends” concert in Philadelphia on December 5th at the Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly the Wells Fargo Center).

The timing feels intentional, almost like Meek is warming up the city before hitting that big stage. Check out the full breakdown on what we took away from the North Philly legends’ newest project below.

5 Takeaways From Meek Mill’s ‘Indie Pack Vol.1’ EP was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Meek snaps on the intro, continuing his streak as one of the best project openers in Hip-Hop

2. There NEEDS to be a remix to “Free Smoke” with Skrilla featured.

3. Meek Mill is now fully independent

4. Meek Milly with a new Philly sports reference

5. 6 years ago in November Meek was sentenced 2-4 years in prison.

He came back better than ever and has helped push through 22 bills aimed at rebuilding the lives of people who’ve been incarcerated.

