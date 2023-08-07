Listen Live
Luscious Celebrity Looks From LaQuan Smith We Love

Published on August 7, 2023

Laquan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

LaQuan Smith is synonymous with sexy celebrity style and fashion. The Queens-born designer gets it right every single time.

LaQuan’s designs are for the woman who fully embraces her power, presence, and effervescent femininity. She is bold in her demands, fierce in her actions, and unapologetic in her ways.

Starlets like Lori Harvey, Beyoncé Knowles, La La, Serena Williams, Ciara, and most recently, Kelly Rowland have all been seen donning the sultry designs. Whether gracing a red carpet, walking down a runway, or flexing on a yacht, LaQuan’s clothing seems perfect for every occasion. The connection between the womenswear designer and the women in them is kismet.

RELATED: LaQuan Smith, Law Roach And Telfar Top The List Of CDFA Fashion Awards Nominees

Women from all walks of life wear the popular brand. This past week, LaQuan’s work went to the White House when Vice President Kamala Harris wore a custom piece on a date night to see Queen Bey.

Attending the DC stop of the Renaissance World Tour, Madame VP paired the gold sparkly LaQuan Smith top with white wide-leg pants and matching pointy pumps.

 

The VP’s shirt retails for $725 but is currently on sale. The top is almost sold but may be restocked.

The Fashion Girlies Love LaQuan Smith

LaQuan has been dressing women through his self-named designer brand since 2008. He was in his early 20s at the time.

Since then, LaQuan established himself as a fashion force. Mentored by the late Andre Leon Talley, LaQuan’s New York Fashion Week shows are celebrity studded and highly anticipated. Fashion lovers can’t wait to see what he will take down the runway next. And LaQuan is a 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) “Womenswear Designer of the Year” award nominee.

As we look forward to NYFW, we’ve compiled a list of top LaQuan Smith celebrity fashions on Instagram.  Kelly Rowland, who showed out on August 7, tops our list.

Check out LaQuan’s fashionistas below.

1. Kelly Rowland

This jaw-dropping look nearly broke the Internet. Kelly Rowland looks sexy, sultry, and rich in this gorgeous olive green suede ensemble from FW23. 

2. Teyana Taylor

Queen Teyana is red haute in this Valentine’s Day inspired look. The only thing hotter than the look is her flat abs.

3. La La Anthony

La La looks like an etheral dream in this light blue sheer lacy jumpsuit. The playful waist detailing gives a cute feminine edge.

4. Beyonce

Queen Bey has slayed the entire Renaissance World Tour in every world city. She wore a custom LaQuan Smith jumpsuit on stage with a matching exaggerated jacket. The look was pure iconic and metallic realness.

5. Lori Harvey

Attending a star-studded event for the AIDS Research Foundation, Lori Harvey wore a  bold red gown by LaQuan Smith. The length and mid-section cut out showed off the beauty brand founder’s curves gracefully.

6. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey arrived at the American Music Awards in this chocolate brown velvet gown with a crisscross string chest feature that has become a LaQuan Smith signature design detail. The look was grown, sexy, and eye-catching.

