24 Of Lori Harvey’s Best Thirst Traps

Model by day and the Thanos of dating by night, Lori Harvey turns 24 years young today. She is enjoying her 20’s the way every woman should — unapologetically. Her and Michael Bae Jordan recently announced their new relationship with an elusive rollout that left fans wondering if the relationship was real or if this was simply Michael’s latest Coach campaign. Either way, the birthday girl knows how to keep her relationships private and she has proven to be modern day dating goals for young women. We comprised a gallery of Lori’s best thirst traps to celebrate her birthday, which keep all of your MCM’s on their toes and at the edge of their seats awaiting their chance to shoot a shot at one of the most stunning women in entertainment. This is the key to 2.8 million followers and a rolodex of handsome men at your disposal. Take notes ladies.
1. He Wanna Lick The Icing Off
Source:@loriharvey
Simply captioned, “24.” Lori celebrates her birthday with the perfect cake filled birthday shoot.
2. Serve Luxury
Source:@loriharvey
Easily the best way to thirst trap is to serve luxury, and for Lori this sort of lifestyle comes easy.
3. Tease Them
Source:@loriharvey
Lori gives bikini and body in this photo.
4. Sporty and Sexy
Source:@loriharvey
Everything is sitting. We’re trying to get our baby hairs to lay like Lori’s too.
5. Iced Out Trappin
Source:@loriharvey
So I-C-Y!
6. Tomboy Chic
Source:@loriharvey
Tomboy but make it chic. This look is lavish.
7. Baddie in a Blazer
Source:@loriharvey
What you doing if Lori shows up to your business meeting like this?
8. Like Girllllll!
Source:@loriharvey
Do we have to say anything? We almost slid in the DMs.
9. GLAM
Source:@loriharvey
It’s giving face!
10. Effortless Beauty
Source:@loriharvey
It doesn’t take much. Lori serves with no effort.
11. Come On and Serve
Source:@loriharvey
Lori, please stop. It’s insane. We understand why she keeps the captions light, because what more can you say?
12. Sleek
Source:@loriharvey
We need the workout plan. This is what they mean when they say bodysuit.
13. Christmas Shopping, Anyone?
Source:@loriharvey
Wow. Elegance is the word. Also, who goes Christmas shopping like this? Lori does.
14. Pony Down to the…
Source:@loriharvey
The look back at ’em pose always gets the people going.
15. The Girl Doesn’t Miss
Source:@loriharvey
Another one.
16. Paisley Printed
Source:@loriharvey
A dress you won’t forget.
17. A Work of Art
Source:@loriharvey
Once again, everything is sitting!
18. Flex
Source:@loriharvey
Just a casual afternoon flex in designer. We love to see it!
19. Lovin The Crew
Source:@loriharvey
You and your girls must follow suit. Can’t just be one in the crew.
20. Vintage Vivienne
Source:@loriharvey
Honestly, how do we get the baby hairs to lay like such?
21. Swing My Door
Source:@loriharvey
It’s the lifestyle for us!
22. Bossy
Source:@loriharvey
Come on! Love a boss babe.
23. FLEX-ible
Source:@loriharvey
And, she’s flexible. Ultimate thirst trap.
24. Business As Usual
Source:@loriharvey
Let’s face it. No matter what Lori puts on, she’s going to serve beauty. Happy Birthday to the stunning, Lori Harvey!