Loaded Lux Is Not Dead Despite Rumor Posted Online

Published on March 19, 2024

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event

Loaded Lux, one of the top names in the sport Battle Rap, was reported to be dead by a YouTube streamer but it appears that wasn’t the case. It has been confirmed that Loaded Lux is very much alive, however, it’s been said that one of his family members was shot and killed recently.

By way of the Sub 0 BLACK URBAN NEWS YouTube channel, the host Sub 0 shared a Washington, D.C. outlet’s story of a shooting over the weekend that left two men dead. In his reporting, Sub 0 said that Lux was one of the victims of the deadly shooting.

As news began to spread online, colleagues and others close to Lux shot down the rumors and stated that one of his family members was killed on Sunday (March 17). It isn’t known if the victim in that shooting was indeed Lux’s relative.

On Tuesday (March 19), Lux’s name began trending with many of the replies shooting down Sub 0’s report and saying that this was a clout-chasing moment for the streamer. Further, outlets like Gully TV, who spoke with Un Kasa, uncovered that Sub 0’s report was false. Some online are also blasting Gully TV for using “R.I.P. Loaded Lux” in the thumbnail for their report.

As the news continued to spread on X, formerly Twitter, folks began taking personal shots at Sub 0 for spreading news of Loaded Lux’s death. Reactions are still pouring in and we’ve got some of them listed below.

Photo: Getty

Loaded Lux Is Not Dead Despite Rumor Posted Online  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

