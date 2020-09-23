CLOSE
LisaRaye
Happy Birthday LisaRaye! 9 Times She Killed It In Her All-White Outfits! [PHOTOS]

Posted 18 hours ago

As we celebrate the actress on her 53rd birthday, we honor LisaRaye McCoy and all of her fabulousness!

She is aging like a fine glass of wine, but of course, dressed in all white. LisaRaye is still body goals after all these years and proving that she’s still got it.

Here are 9 of our favorite moments she killed it in her famous all-white attire.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

