Boosie Badazz , lil nas x
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Nas X Expertly Trolls Boosie Badazz Again, Prompting Him To Unleash Homophobic Rant

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Legendz To The Streetz Tour

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil Nas X is a master when it comes to his own social media marketing, and is straight-up elite when it comes to trolling his faux-nemesis Boosie. The Baton Rouge rapper responded with a homophobic rant after Nas X said they had collaborated on song, which anyone with sense knew was totally make believe.

But nevertheless, since the “Old Town Road” rapper lives rent-free in Boosie’s head, the homophobic rapper reacted maybe worse than most people would expect. Boosie took to Twitter, and it was all bad.

“STOP TROLLING ME F*GGOT LOL” tweeted Boosie in all caps, so you know he was big mad. “A WHOLE BITCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D*CK N GETTIN F*CKED N YOUR ASS N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE.”

https://twitter.com/BOOSIEOFFICIAL/status/1451996938124005383

On cue, many are clutching their pearls at Boosie saying Nas X should commit suicide. We’re not condoning the rhetoric, but did they really expect anything less considering Boosie’s blatant hatred? And while he can chalk it up to seeking a foul insult than actually wishing Lil Nas X end his own life, Boosie did go too far no matter how many passive-aggressive “LOL’s” he tossed in.

But what’s really going to happen? Despite all the lip service to cancel culture latest, no one actually gets canceled. We imagine Lil Nas X is somewhere laughing at the guy, unbothered.

Let us know what you think in the comments. Peep reactions to Boosie’s twitter fingers in the gallery.

Lil Nas X Expertly Trolls Boosie Badazz Again, Prompting Him To Unleash Homophobic Rant  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
15 items

Scorpio Season: Check Out This List Of 15…

 11 hours ago
10.24.16
9 items

Lil Nas X Expertly Trolls Boosie Badazz Again,…

 14 hours ago
10.24.17
10 items

Black Louisiana Dads Celebrated For Stepping Up For…

 14 hours ago
10.24.18

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Spooky Nail…

 1 day ago
10.24.24

Nia Long Talks Filming “Therapy” Spot With Deon…

 2 days ago
10.24.15

Alicia Keys Has Long Forgiven Lil Mama For…

 2 days ago
10.24.17

Lil Nas X Honored With His Very Own…

 2 days ago
10.24.19

Alec Baldwin Speaks Up Since He Fatally Shot…

 2 days ago
10.24.77
15 items

The NBA’s 75th Anniversary Greatest Players List Has…

 2 days ago
10.24.21

Taraji P. Henson Opens Up About Abusive Ex…

 2 days ago
10.24.92
Photos
Close