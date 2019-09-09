CLOSE
lil mama , meek mill
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Mama Shoots Her Shot With Meek Mill, Gets Curved

Posted September 9, 2019

It all started with a simple congratulations. Meek Mill was trying to send out a post about YG and Kehlani’s burgeoning love life and relationship.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He sent out this caption: “Hot girl summer over, y’all what y’all gone do? #boolin: me: follows YG”

This prompted Lil Mama to comment “Why you ain’t just post us?” While she was probably just having a little fun, Meek hit hit her with an, “oh ya shooting ya shot “shot” huh?”

SEE ALSO – Watch Bow Wow & Lil Mama Finally Prove That They Are Not The Same Person: “They Gon’ Meme Us”

This all prompted Twitter to have AWLLLLL the jokes because it looks like a curve.

Meek, you couldn’t just let the light-hearted joke live? See the jokes below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Lil Mama Shoots Her Shot With Meek Mill, Gets Curved was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Hot Girl Semester…
 42 mins ago
09.11.19
Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing…
 1 hour ago
09.11.19
#NYFWNOIR: It Took Over 2 Suitcases Of Hair…
 2 hours ago
09.11.19
Tamar Braxton’s Ex Vince Herbert Accused Of Hiding…
 6 hours ago
09.11.19
Launch Date & Pricing Details For BET Networks…
 7 hours ago
09.11.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Symphony Of Snitching Detailed By Prosecutors,…
 7 hours ago
09.11.19
Ja Rule Can’t Stop Trolling 50 Cent
 10 hours ago
09.11.19
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
 18 hours ago
09.11.19
LOUD Records 25th Anniversary Concert To Feature Wu-Tang…
 19 hours ago
09.11.19
Ric Flair Announces Deal With adidas, Says He’s…
 20 hours ago
09.11.19
Jordin Sparks Returns To Broadway As Jenna In…
 22 hours ago
09.11.19
Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For…
 22 hours ago
09.11.19
Tekashi69 Set To Testify Against Former Gang Affiliates
 23 hours ago
09.11.19
Hail To The Queen! Voila Davis Is The…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
Cardi B Barks Back At Plastic Surgery Shamers…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
7-Year-Old Surprised With Free Trip to Disney World…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close